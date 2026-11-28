Getting to 10-2 in the Big Ten is no fluke. I don't care what the schedule says, who you play, where you play, or any of that. Getting 10 wins in a Power Four conference matters, and to the Iowa Hawkeyes, doing it against your rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, matters a heck of a lot.

Iowa largely did whatever it wanted against Nebraska on the way to a 31-7 victory in the regular-season finale, which has thrust Iowa even more into the center of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship conversations. What more could you ask for at the end of November?

Offense

Offense Grade: A



Iowa was balanced, and that's one thing that is really nice to see. Iowa threw for 173 yards and ran for 156 yards. The run game was a bit of a slog, only averaging 3.8 yards per carry, but sticking with it was patient and key to controlling the tempo of this game.

Hank Brown finding seven different receivers, throwing for one touchdown, and running for three more certainly didn't hurt. He had his best game as an Iowa Hawkeye, and it couldn't have come at a better moment.

Defense

Defense Grade: A



What more can you say about this unit? Seriously. This unit is playing at such a high level. Iowa held Nebraska to 260 total yards of offense, 3.3 yards per rush, recovered a fumble, had an interception, and only gave up seven points over four quarters. It's among the best defenses in the country.

Special Teams

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Special Teams Grade: B+



For the most part, this unit was its standard self today and rather strong. The only blemish, which could have been disastrous if not for the defense playing lights-out, was Evan James' muffed punt. That just can't happen against good teams.

Otherwise, Iowa recovered a muffed punt, Caden Buhr made his kicks, and the return units didn't allow anything to Nebraska.

Coaching

Coaching Grade: A



Offensively, Tim Lester was feeling it today. He was dialing up play-action passes to get chunk plays, had Hank Brown moving, and was scheming open his stars, Tony Diaz and DJ Vonnahme. Defensively, Phil Parker and the defense gave up seven points, none of which came in the second half.

This moment could have been too big for many teams. Some teams would get outside themselves and try to do too much. The best thing about Iowa is that Kirk Ferentz had this team play the way it always does, and it was more than enough.

Overall

Overall Grade: A



What more can you want from the Iowa Hawkeyes? This team showed up in one of the biggest moments of the year and put on a show for the entire college football world to witness on Black Friday.

Iowa, a team that has notoriously not cared about style points under head coach Kirk Ferentz, put on a show today with fireworks, defense, and all of the style you could want when looking to make some noise.