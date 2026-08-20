What Defines Success for Iowa Football in 2026? The Layers of Expectations

Success is a loaded word. It's a funny word to try to describe or nail down, especially in college football. It is far from the same across programs.



The Iowa Hawkeyes define success much differently than Ohio State. Ohio State defines it wildly differently than Illinois.



With the 2026 season on the horizon, what would make this year a success for the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Iowa's Record

Iowa hasn't won fewer than eight games, including bowl wins, in a full season since 2014. The bar for this team, with a bowl game win, is eight wins, and that is the minimum expectation.



The Hawkeyes have become a program known for beating teams they are supposed to and handling their business. That expectation doesn't change with new faces. It's eight wins at minimum to declare success.

College Football Playoff

This is a tricky one. At some point, Iowa has to take the next step and finally get into the College Football Playoff. They are knocking, but being close only gets you so far after so many tries.



That said, a College Football Playoff berth doesn't define success for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Rather, it is icing on the cake for this program.

If Iowa lives in the bubble of "playoff-or-bust" as some teams do, it's an unenjoyable experience that taints the fun and other successes that can come.



Under Kirk Ferentz, Iowa undoubtedly has this as a goal, but it isn't a defining one for their season if they miss. If they make the playoff, it's a program-changing year in the positive direction, but, fortunately, it's a no-lose situation for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa's Rivalry Games

118-19. That is the combined score of Iowa's wins over Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin last year.



But it was a job only partially completed. The Hawkeyes fell to Iowa State 16-13 in Week 2, which ended up lingering as an ugly blemish on the schedule.

Iowa is likely going to be favored in all four of its rivalries in 2026, and a clean sweep of them is almost certainly on the goal list going into 2026.



These rivalries have largely gone Iowa's way in the 2020s, but it's time to get a clean sweep in 2026 and flex the muscles.

Iowa's Player Development

This is harder to define, but I think it is an incredibly important one for the Hawkeyes to set up sustained success. Is Iowa ready for 2026 to be the year? Or is 2027 the year we could see all the chips pushed in?



I think 2026 could be a developmental year where we see new, younger players grow. Whether that means Iowa goes for it in 2026 or 2027 is no different.

Iowa needs to see its quarterbacks take the next step. The defense has new faces that could develop quickly and become another elite unit.



Defining this is tricky, though, because it isn't clearly defined by numbers or stats. This is much more of an eye test that shows up down the stretch. If these young guys look composed, ready, and competing against Big Ten teams, that's a success in my book.

NFL Talent

This may not be one of the Hawkeyes' top goals they focus on, but an organic success that happens by way of how they coach and develop players.



Nonetheless, this is a hugely important recruiting tool that Iowa can lean heavily into with the overwhelming success of sending guys to the NFL.

Kade Pieper, Trevor Lauck, and Zach Lutmer all have first-round potential entering the 2026 season. Should this trio hold up their end of the bargain, it will lead to on-field success for the Hawkeyes, but it will send another class to the NFL, which only furthers Iowa's NFL pipeline.