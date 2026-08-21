5 Home-and-Home Series Iowa Football Fans Deserve To See

The only constant in college football is the ever-changing scheduling shuffle we are seeing across the country. Teams are lining up early-season showdowns. Others are scheduling three tune-up games.



There's no right or wrong, just playing by the rules laid out. The Iowa Hawkeyes are a program that has never shied away from anyone and could be a prime candidate for some headlining home-and-home series.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) scrambles with the ball while defended by Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro (29) during the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game between Tennessee and Iowa in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These two have actually played twice since 2014, with the Vols winning both bowl games. While they have met in bowls, this game makes sense for both teams.



Iowa and Tennessee both reside in the second tier of the Big Ten and SEC, respectively, with an occasional year reaching 10 wins.

The fan bases are similar, too. Iowa fans live and breathe black and gold, while Tennessee fans are constantly decked out in orange. The passion here is not in question.



Throw this game on the schedule early in the year, and you have two games at two of the best college football venues in America. Kinnick Stadium and Neyland for this one? Sign me up every day.

Utah Utes

If you want to turn back the clock and watch old-school football, this is the game to set up. Iowa is Utah, and Utah is Iowa.



These teams both want to run the ball, bully you, and play a very physical style of defense that makes teams pay for mistakes.

The two have never met before, which is a bit of a shocker considering how often each program is bowl-eligible.



Rather than making us wait for a bowl game, put this game on a Friday night in Week 1 to draw massive ratings as the appetizer to get the college football season started.

LSU Tigers

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts during the second quarter of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Just think about it. Kinnick Stadium at night has a reputation. Tiger Stadium is quite literally known as "Death Valley at Night" when it's a big game.



What if we trade home-and-home night games in a college football kickoff classic situation? You get a Big Ten versus SEC showdown to start the year with College Football Playoff implications from the jump.

We can't ignore the tailgating scenes these matchups would have, either. Iowa City routinely gets going pre-7 a.m., while Baton Rouge is a party in itself.



Both fanbases are known for being welcoming to opponents, so why don't we throw a few parties together with a huge football game in the middle of it all?

Virginia Tech Hokies

If you want to see two programs that are incredibly similar and have a knack for pulling off upsets of ranked teams, look no further than Iowa and Virginia Tech.



The blue-collar nature of the fanbases is also mirrored here. Both programs reflect that in the on-field play, which could create a physical game between two teams on the cusp, looking to prove themselves.

You can't mention this potential matchup without talking about two of the greatest rock-&-roll entrances in sports, not just college football.



Iowa comes out to Back in Black at a raucous Kinnick Stadium, while Virginia Tech gets Lane Stadium jumping to Enter Sandman. This game belongs on a Thursday night as a standalone primetime matchup.

Army, Navy, Air Force

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) rushes during the game against the Army West Point Black Knights at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a logical scheduling matchup for the Hawkeyes early in the year for a few reasons. First, the service academies could plug into one of Iowa's matchups against teams that aren't from a power conference.



Secondly, Iowa is a program, led by Kirk Ferentz, that would welcome this matchup with very open arms for the intrigue and the excitement behind it.

Toss in the triple-option offenses going against Phil Parker's defense, built upon following assignments and owning responsibilities, and you would have an incredible matchup made for football nerds.



With how much both teams run the ball, the game may last two hours, but that's beside the point for all of the other positives.