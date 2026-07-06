Iowa Football Season-Opener Made More Interesting by the Transfer Portal

Week 1 is supposed to be a cupcake for the Iowa Hawkeyes, right? It's Northern Illinois. It's Iowa. This should be a tune-up game, right?



Unless it suddenly isn't.



The ever-changing world of college football roster construction has spun a brand-new outlook on the Hawkeyes' 2026 season-opener against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, September 5.

Northern Illinois makes a giant transfer portal splash

In a shocking turn of events, the Northern Illinois Huskies landed Taron Dickens via the transfer portal. The former Western Carolina quarterback comes to the Huskies fresh off a monster season in 2025.



With the Catamounts, Dickens posted 3,508 yards and 38 touchdowns to just two interceptions, while completing 74.2% of his passes.

Northern Illinois has signed Western Carolina QB transfer Taron Dickens, a source tells @247Sports.



Dickens, who signed with North Carolina earlier this offseason, threw for 3,508 yards and 38 touchdowns against just 2 INTs in 2025.



Was the top available QB in the portal.… pic.twitter.com/oVNpOf29i3 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) July 3, 2026

In three seasons with Western Carolina, Taron Dickens tallied 5,063 yards with an outrageous ratio of 51 touchdowns to five interceptions. He has done a little work on the ground, rushing for 371 yards and three touchdowns in his career.



The move comes after Taron Dickens had originally committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels, but did not see things come to fruition in Chapel Hill.



The 5-foot-11 signal- caller from Miami, Florida, was a three-star recruit coming out of Miami Northwestern High School. He was the No. 140 quarterback in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Iowa's defense will get an early test

What looked on paper like a great opportunity to pick up a Week 1 win and work out some things with so many new faces has suddenly turned into a test for Phil Parker's defensive unit.



Iowa is seeing new starters at all three levels on defense, and Taron Dickens is going to test out a secondary that is reconstructed via the transfer portal at the safety positions.

The Huskies went 3-9 last season, and to say they struggled on offense might be a severe understatement. The Huskies averaged 17.1 points per game, No. 129 in the nation.



Where things looked really bleak was in the passing game, which was essentially nonexistent. Seriously. Northern Illinois completed just 52.9% of its passes for 98.8 yards per game. And you thought Iowa struggled to throw the ball...

Iowa Football Season-Opener History

Fortunately, Iowa is elite in season-opening games. Over the last decade, the Hawkeyes are 9-1 in Week 1 games, with the sole loss coming to Purdue in the fluky 2020 season that was impacted by COVID-19.



Of those 10 games, eight have come against non-power conference opponents or FCS teams. Iowa has taken care of things in those games, which includes a 33-7 win over Northern Illinois in 2018.