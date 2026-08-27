Iowa Football: The Good News, Bad News, and Reality of the Secondary Health

Football will give, but football will also take. Such is the case for the Iowa Hawkeyes' secondary as they get ready to show a revamped look in Week 1 against Northern Illinois.



Entering the year, the Iowa defense has had some question marks surrounding it. How will the new players mold? Who steps up? Will regression happen? All of those questions are about to be answered.

The Bad News

Iowa received a big transfer portal commitment this offseason from safety Tyler Brown, the former member of the James Madison Dukes last year, where he gained College Football Playoff experience. His role may be limited early on.



"I think it's very iffy right now. That's a pretty significant soft tissue deal, so we will play that one by ear. Anthony Hawkins has been working in Tyler's absence," Ferentz said about Tyler Brown.

The Good News

Iowa has Zach Lutmer and Deshaun Lee, each capable of playing cornerback, but with Tyler Brown's absence, Lutmer may be slid back to safety.



That puts stress on Iowa's second cornerback position, an area of question all offseason as to who would step up.

"Deshaun Lee is a veteran guy playing his best football, and our best guys have to play their best football, or we are going to be in trouble. He's done that and had a really good camp.



"Jaylen has done that too. We have also gained some confidence with Jacob Wallace and Rashad Godfrey. I think if you look at that group right there, it's reassuring we have four guys there that are pretty solid, and that we feel comfortable with in the game," Ferentz said of the depth.

The Reality

The Tyler Brown injury forces some shuffling for the Hawkeyes, but it is not all bad once you get past the surface. As Zach Lutmer said during Big Ten Media Days, he is most comfortable playing safety.



Sliding him back there should go seamlessly, creating a spot at cornerback, which I feel is a blessing in disguise.

Iowa is not facing overly powerful passing attacks in its first three games against Northern Illinois, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa. Let Tyler Brown rest and get back to 100%.



These games can serve as a vital opportunity for some of Iowa's cornerbacks to gain game reps, which will expedite their learning curve and, possibly more importantly, prepare them for action when called upon later in the year if injuries demand it.