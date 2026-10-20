Heck's Hawks: Iowa Football Announces Starting QB vs. Minnesota, What to Expect

In a way, I guess I have to say thanks to Kirk Ferentz here. Just earlier today, I kid you not, I put my neck on the line to predict that Hank Brown would be the starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes after they released the Week 8 depth chart yesterday.

So much for that! Kirk Ferentz gave us immediate clarity today, which is what I am saying thank you for. He came right out and answered the question consuming all Iowa fans: Who is going to be the starting quarterback against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this Saturday? We have our answer.

Iowa Football names Jeremy Hecklinski the starter vs. Minnesota

After a three-touchdown performance on the road against the Washington Huskies, Jeremy Hecklinski is getting to retain the starting job for another week. He gets a second road test as Iowa heads to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale.

NEW: Iowa will start QB Jeremy Hecklinski over Hank Brown against Minnesota, Kirk Ferentz announced.



(h/t @HuesmannKyle) https://t.co/JAm71TerQg pic.twitter.com/q2ThZdaep3 — On3 (@On3) October 20, 2026

Jeremy Hecklinski got the start against the Huskies after Hank Brown sustained a sprained AC joint against the Ohio State Buckeyes, which caused him to exit that game early. He has been rehabbing the injury ever since and is set to be Hecklinski's backup against the Golden Gophers.

This season, Jeremy Hecklinski has appeared in four of Iowa's six games. In his limited action, Hecklinski has tallied 410 passing yards, going 32-for-51 (62.7%), and four touchdowns to just one interception.

What to expect from Jeremy Hecklinski against Minnesota

We can't ignore that Minnesota is a top-10 passing defense in the country. This is a step up from what Washington presented and is going to force Jeremy Hecklinski to play smart. While the Gophers excel against the pass, they are leaky against the run game, as they let Purdue run for 305 yards.

I expect Iowa's offense to come out slightly more conservative this week, knowing that Minnesota's 73rd-ranked scoring offense allows them the luxury of playing patiently for field position and sustained drives.

I think we will see Jeremy Hecklinski under center a bit more, getting Iowa's downhill zone scheme run game going to set up the play-action passing, which he excelled at against Washington. That game plan allows Hecklinski to get on the move and outside of the pocket, where he is at his best.

The one question that remains is how short Hecklinski's leash is going to be. Does an early interception or some struggles see Hank Brown get the bullpen call quickly?