It's the story that is going to dominate the headlines surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes for the next week and a half until they step on the field against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Iowa had thought the quarterback controversy was put to rest, only to find a new angle.

Who is going to start at QB for Iowa?

Tim Lester, Iowa's offensive coordinator, spoke to the media this week, and rather than stating a starter, which was never going to happen, explained the good side of having two capable starters.

"We haven't had that discussion yet. It's a good question. Haven't had that discussion yet. Just Hank's still getting healthy. It was great to see him throw the ball today, even though he was going to only do a couple things and it was coming out of his hand," said Lester about the starting quarterback.

Could it be back to a QB rotation?

While Tim Lester didn't name a starter, he did provide some insight into a potential return to a quarterback rotation, and Iowa did earlier in the season. He went so far as to say both will be ready to go, and it could be going with the hot hand.

"But that will be a discussion we'll have as we know we eventually officially have both of them ready to go.

"We're going to have to figure out which one's going to get the first at-bat. We have two guys that have proven they can be efficient and help us win games. And it's the greatest thing for quarterbacks," Lester said about who could start against Minnesota.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Are we really going to do this again? We did this song and dance during spring ball, the summer, fall camp, and even into the regular season. Can we not pick at this scab, please?

Iowa needs to make a decision about who is going to get the nod, and stick with it. This team is 5-1 with a legitimate chance at making a run to the College Football Playoff. A wishy-washy saga around Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown is the last thing this team needs to have distracting them.

There is a case to be made for both quarterbacks. Hank Brown led Iowa to a 4-1 start. Jeremy Hecklinski looked great against Washington and has the hot hand. Neither choice is going to be perfect or make everyone happy. That's not the goal, though. The goal is to win games.