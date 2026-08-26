Predicting Stats for the Iowa Hawkeyes' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions

The Iowa Hawkeyes opened up the checkbook and got busy in the transfer portal this past offseason.



For a team like Iowa, which routinely develops high school recruits, the moves this offseason show a small change in philosophy.



Past years have seen Iowa bring in a handful of transfers to contribute, but the 2026 transfer portal haul has double-digit players who should see time this fall.

Iowa Football's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

The Hawkeyes went big in the transfer portal this year by their standards, bringing in 15 new players. That is more than 2024 and 2025 combined.



That group has up to 11 players who are expected to contribute in some capacity this year, be it starting, a key contributor in rotations on defense, or a special teams talent potentially earning time on offense or defense.



A few of the biggest puzzle pieces come at positions of need for Iowa, such as along the defensive line and at wide receiver, where the Hawkeyes are desperately seeking help.

Iowa's Revamped Defense

Kahmari Brown, DE: The transfer from Elon comes to Iowa, bringing a ready-made Big Ten frame at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, with the speed and strength to match. He has the opportunity to earn a spot starting at defensive end.



Projected Stats: 33 tackles, 5 sacks, 10 TFL



Brice Stevenson, DLK: Another defensive lineman Iowa brought in via the portal, Stevenson comes by way of Holy Cross, with a chance to solidify the interior of Iowa's defensive line.



Projected Stats: 26 tackles, 1 sack, 6 TFL



Emmanuel Olagbaju, DL: Iowa needed size in the middle, and that's where Emmanuel Olagbaju enters the picture. At nearly 315 pounds, he can be that force in the trenches.



Projected Stats: 11 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL

Tyler Brown, S: Iowa has its safety starter in Tyler Brown, who joins after gaining College Football Playoff experience for James Madison last year. The hybrid safety should have a big say in Iowa's defense this season.



Projected Stats: 63 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 2 INT



Anthony Hawkins, S: Iowa needed length in the secondary, and that is what Phil Parker went and got in Anthony Hawkins. At 6-foot-3, he is long and covers ground, which is what he will do as Iowa's center fielder.



Projected Stats: 46 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 3 INT



Xavier Styles, S: Iowa will see personnel groupings that demand more secondary help, or one of the previous names needs a rotation. Styles can plug in without much drop-off at either safety spot.



Projected Stats: 25 tackles, pass breakups, 1 INT

Offensive Production

Tony Diaz, WR: The hype is there for Tony Diaz, and now it's time to prove that it's real. After almost 900 yards and 11 touchdowns last year, he comes to Iowa, where he should start. The only cap on Diaz's production would be due to the stylistic changes of Iowa's run-heavy offense.



Projected Stats: 49 receptions, 588 yards, 5 TD



Evan James, WR: Another talented wide receiver addition, Evan James is a different body than what Iowa has. He is much more of the traditional slot receiver mold, which is twitchy and elusive in open space. I think Iowa gets creative getting James involved.



Projected Stats: 38 receptions, 409 yards, 15 rushes, 125 rushing yards, 4 total TD

Trent Wilson, OL: Wilson comes to Iowa via James Madison, where, like Tyler Brown, he gained significant experience, which should become even more developed under Iowa's offensive line coach, George Barnett.



Projected Stats: 12 starts



L.J. Phillips Jr., RB: The FCS leading rusher last year, Phillips won't be called upon for 295 carries, but he is expected to be Iowa's No. 2 back behind Kamari Moulton, which leads to a healthy amount of carries, especially in short-yardage and goal-line situations to replace Mark Gronowski's legs.



Projected Stats: 125 carries, 615 yards, 6 TD