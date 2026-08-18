Predicting Iowa Football's 2026 Major Statistical Leaders

Is this the season the Iowa Hawkeyes finally take the next step and kick down the door of the College Football Playoff? They have been knocking for the last decade, hoping to finally get in.



To do so, it starts with big seasons from the top players on the roster. That means big production and timely plays in big games.

Iowa's 2026 Stat Leaders

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) reacts after scoring a pick-6 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hawkeyes aren't often a team that revolves around just one player. The 2024 season, with Kaleb Johnson putting up historic rushing numbers, was a bit of an anomaly for Iowa's offensive output.



Like the offense, the defense is also a team game. The Hawkeyes rely on players owning their responsibilities, rather than leaning on one or two guys to carry the entire load.

Passing Yards: Jeremy Hecklinski

For most teams, this prediction would be cut and dry. That's anything but the case for Iowa. The projection for this stat comes down to who the starter is, and I am putting my money on Jeremy Hecklinski coming out of camp as Iowa's starter.

Rushing Yards: Kamari Moulton

Moulton was Iowa's leading rusher in 2025 and had that total cut into by Mark Gronowski's dual-threat ability. Iowa loses some of the quarterback run game this year, which opens up more carries to the backfield.



L.J. Phillips Jr. will get a healthy workload, but this is Moulton's backfield until proven otherwise. He has every chance to surpass 1,000 yards this season.

Receiving Yards: Tony Diaz

Iowa wide receiver Tony Diaz (14) runs with the ball during practice April 9, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since 2020, Iowa has had a receiver lead the team in receiving yards just twice. This year, I am buying the hype around Tony Diaz. He is receiving high praise out of camp, which is only adding fuel to the fire.



DJ Vonnahme, Iowa's next great tight end, is his biggest competition for this crown, and while it will be close, the Hawkeyes finally show they have a true wide receiver in 2026.

Tackles: Jayden Montgomery

This is a product of Phil Parker's defense scheme. Every year of the 2020s has seen a linebacker end the year as the Hawkeyes' leading tackler.



Jayden Montgomery is going to man the middle of this defense with ample opportunities to clean up the run game after totaling 44 tackles last year.

Sacks: Kahmari Brown

Iowa defensive lineman Kahmari Brown (43) warms up during practice April 9, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa desperately needs someone to turn into its pass-rushing star, which is where I think Kahmari Brown fits in. He may not be Iowa's every-down defensive end that Max Llewellyn and Ethan Hurkett were, but his athleticism bodes well for getting home to the quarterback on passing downs.

Interceptions: Zach Lutmer

This wasn't as much of a runaway pick as you may think. Lutmer led Iowa last year in interceptions, and with his versatility playing all over the field, he is simply going to have more opportunities than anyone else.



Don't be surprised to find Anthony Hawkins, Iowa's rangy new safety from Villanova, in the running, though. At 6-foot-3 and fast, he can read quarterbacks' eyes and attack the ball when it goes up.