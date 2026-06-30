Iowa Football's Top Uncommitted 2027 Recruiting Class Targets

Iowa is rarely known for putting together recruiting classes with the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, and Notre Dame, but the Hawkeyes hang in there on the recruiting trail.



Known more for development and finding hidden gems, that looks to be the plan for the 2027 recruiting class. Sitting at No. 57 in the country according to the 247Sports rankings, Iowa is still on the hunt for a few more prospects.



After a few recruiting losses on offensive linemen, Iowa is in search of a strong final push. The hope is that push can come from some of Iowa's top targets who remain uncommitted, with the Hawkeyes in the mix.

Caleb Mattison, Running Back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 200 pounds

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

High School: Bishop Kenny

Stars: Three-star

Position Ranking: No. 90 running back

National Ranking: No. 1204 overall



It will be interesting to see if Mattison seriously considers Iowa. First, the Hawkeyes recently landed Keyon Thomas, a running back, as part of the class of 2027. Second, running back is a position of depth for Iowa at the moment, with minimal paths for young talents to earn playing time.

Khamarian Young, Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown: Hollywood, Florida

High School: McArthur High School

Stars: Three-star

Position Ranking: No. 179 wide receiver

National Ranking: No. 1405 overall



Iowa remains without a wide receiver commit in this class, but that may be by design. The Hawkeyes went to the portal for Tony Diaz and Evan James, two wideouts with multiple years of eligiblity remaining.

Malachi Booker, EDGE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 220 pounds

Hometown: Montverde, Florida

High School: Montverde Academy

Stars: Three-star

Position Ranking: No. 59 EDGE

National Ranking: No 248 overall



Could Iowa be seeking an embarrassment of riches here? With Jerrence Knoblock and Tommy Riordan committed, Booker could give the Hawkeyes a trio of pass-rushing commits.

Brayden Parks, Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 305 pounds

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

High School: Brother Rice High School

Stars: Four-star

Position Ranking: No. 25 defensive lineman

National Ranking: No. 192 overall



Bariyus Allen recently committed to Iowa, but Brayden Parks could join forces, giving Iowa two defensive linemen commits. The current depth chart for Iowa is a bit more open for early playing time than in years past.

Roman Igwebuike, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

High School: Mount Carmel High School

Stars: Four-star

Position Ranking: No. 9 linebacker

National Ranking: No. 137 overall



My gut tells me Iowa is set at linebackers in this class with Kyler Van Maanen, Braylon Bingham, and Gavin Stecker already committing.

Raheem Floyd, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Hometown: East St. Louis, Illinois

High School: East St. Louis High School

Stars: Four-star

Position Ranking: No. 20 cornerback

National Ranking: No. 170 overall



Iowa could be in play here. The Hawkeyes are losing Deshaun Lee after this season and have some room to replenish the cornerback depth chart. Floyd isn't too far from Iowa City, which could keep him close.

Brandon Sherrard, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Hometown: Pearland, Texas

High School: Shadow Creek High School

Stars: Four-star

Position Ranking: No. 18 cornerback

National Ranking: No. 157 overall



Iowa is not necessarily at the top of the contention for Sherrard, but this is the type of win late in the recruiting cycle that could really jumpstart things. Sherrard would have a path to the field early at Iowa.

Monsanna Torbert Jr., Athlete

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

High School: Princeton High School

Stars: Four-star

Position Ranking: No. 13 cornerback

National Ranking: No. 102 overall



Like Brandon Sherrard, Monsanna Torbert Jr. could be one of the top commits for Iowa in the 2027 recruiting class if they can make a late push for the Ohioan.

Darryl Flemister, Athlete

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

High School: Martin Luther King High School

Stars: Three-star

Position Ranking: No. 141 safety

National Ranking: No. 1397 overall



Safety is an intriguing spot for Iowa to recruit. With upwards of four transfer portal additions on the depth chart for Iowa now, is this a position they prefer to add older, proven talent at versus recruiting?

Brawley Tuitupou, Athlete



Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown: Orem, Utah

High School: Mountain View High School

Stars: Three-star

Position Ranking: No. 125 athlete

National Ranking: No. 1667 overall



A bit of a unique talent for Iowa to offer out of Utah, not usually a recruiting hotbed for them, Brawley Tuitupou may be a reach for the Hawkeyes in the class of 2027.