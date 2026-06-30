Iowa Football's Top Uncommitted 2027 Recruiting Class Targets
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Iowa is rarely known for putting together recruiting classes with the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, and Notre Dame, but the Hawkeyes hang in there on the recruiting trail.
Known more for development and finding hidden gems, that looks to be the plan for the 2027 recruiting class. Sitting at No. 57 in the country according to the 247Sports rankings, Iowa is still on the hunt for a few more prospects.
After a few recruiting losses on offensive linemen, Iowa is in search of a strong final push. The hope is that push can come from some of Iowa's top targets who remain uncommitted, with the Hawkeyes in the mix.
Caleb Mattison, Running Back
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 200 pounds
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
High School: Bishop Kenny
Stars: Three-star
Position Ranking: No. 90 running back
National Ranking: No. 1204 overall
It will be interesting to see if Mattison seriously considers Iowa. First, the Hawkeyes recently landed Keyon Thomas, a running back, as part of the class of 2027. Second, running back is a position of depth for Iowa at the moment, with minimal paths for young talents to earn playing time.
Khamarian Young, Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Hometown: Hollywood, Florida
High School: McArthur High School
Stars: Three-star
Position Ranking: No. 179 wide receiver
National Ranking: No. 1405 overall
Iowa remains without a wide receiver commit in this class, but that may be by design. The Hawkeyes went to the portal for Tony Diaz and Evan James, two wideouts with multiple years of eligiblity remaining.
Malachi Booker, EDGE
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
Hometown: Montverde, Florida
High School: Montverde Academy
Stars: Three-star
Position Ranking: No. 59 EDGE
National Ranking: No 248 overall
Could Iowa be seeking an embarrassment of riches here? With Jerrence Knoblock and Tommy Riordan committed, Booker could give the Hawkeyes a trio of pass-rushing commits.
Brayden Parks, Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 305 pounds
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
High School: Brother Rice High School
Stars: Four-star
Position Ranking: No. 25 defensive lineman
National Ranking: No. 192 overall
Bariyus Allen recently committed to Iowa, but Brayden Parks could join forces, giving Iowa two defensive linemen commits. The current depth chart for Iowa is a bit more open for early playing time than in years past.
Roman Igwebuike, Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
High School: Mount Carmel High School
Stars: Four-star
Position Ranking: No. 9 linebacker
National Ranking: No. 137 overall
My gut tells me Iowa is set at linebackers in this class with Kyler Van Maanen, Braylon Bingham, and Gavin Stecker already committing.
Raheem Floyd, Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 170 pounds
Hometown: East St. Louis, Illinois
High School: East St. Louis High School
Stars: Four-star
Position Ranking: No. 20 cornerback
National Ranking: No. 170 overall
Iowa could be in play here. The Hawkeyes are losing Deshaun Lee after this season and have some room to replenish the cornerback depth chart. Floyd isn't too far from Iowa City, which could keep him close.
Brandon Sherrard, Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Hometown: Pearland, Texas
High School: Shadow Creek High School
Stars: Four-star
Position Ranking: No. 18 cornerback
National Ranking: No. 157 overall
Iowa is not necessarily at the top of the contention for Sherrard, but this is the type of win late in the recruiting cycle that could really jumpstart things. Sherrard would have a path to the field early at Iowa.
Monsanna Torbert Jr., Athlete
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
High School: Princeton High School
Stars: Four-star
Position Ranking: No. 13 cornerback
National Ranking: No. 102 overall
Like Brandon Sherrard, Monsanna Torbert Jr. could be one of the top commits for Iowa in the 2027 recruiting class if they can make a late push for the Ohioan.
Darryl Flemister, Athlete
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160 pounds
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
High School: Martin Luther King High School
Stars: Three-star
Position Ranking: No. 141 safety
National Ranking: No. 1397 overall
Safety is an intriguing spot for Iowa to recruit. With upwards of four transfer portal additions on the depth chart for Iowa now, is this a position they prefer to add older, proven talent at versus recruiting?
Brawley Tuitupou, Athlete
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 175 pounds
Hometown: Orem, Utah
High School: Mountain View High School
Stars: Three-star
Position Ranking: No. 125 athlete
National Ranking: No. 1667 overall
A bit of a unique talent for Iowa to offer out of Utah, not usually a recruiting hotbed for them, Brawley Tuitupou may be a reach for the Hawkeyes in the class of 2027.
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7