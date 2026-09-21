Hawkeye History: Iowa Football vs Michigan Is Different This Time Around

There isn't a whole lot that the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines don't know about each other. These two Big Ten staples have met 61 times before, and this Saturday sees another installment of a classic Big Ten showdown.

Both teams enter this game 3-0 and ranked, which has the eyes of the college football world tuning in. Is Michigan going to figure it out and get rolling under new head coach Kyle Whittingham? Are the Iowa Hawkeyes going to take the next step against the top of the Big Ten and put themselves in position for a run this year?

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan Wolverines History

Iowa and Michigan have met 61 times in history, but the series is rather one-sided. The Wolverines have a commanding 43-14-4 lead all-time over the Hawkeyes, although recent meetings have been much more even.



Over the last 10 matchups, the teams are 5-5. Iowa rattled off five wins in six meetings from 2009 to 2016, before things swung back to Michigan.

Things swung back in a big way towards the Wolverines, too. The last four matchups have gone Michigan's way, and the last three in rather decisive fashion.



The 2021 and 2023 matchups came in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game, which saw Michigan take care of Iowa 42-3 and 26-0, respectively. Iowa kept things respectable with a 27-14 home loss at Kinnick Stadium.

This matchup feels much different

Looking at this series, specifically the last three meetings, Iowa went into those games as severe underdogs to dominant Michigan teams. Those teams were on a different level than the 2026 Michigan squad has shown us through three games.

The 2026 matchup doesn't feel that way. Iowa looks like it has elevated itself and reinvented itself on offense with a more dynamic passing game that is built on a very strong run game. The defense isn't changing the scheme or recipe. It's simply doing the basics at an elite level.

This doesn't mean Iowa can waltz into Ann Arbor and own the Big House. It hasn't been kind to Iowa. The Hawkeyes have not taken down Michigan in Ann Arbor since 2010, when they won 38-28. That is slightly misleading, though. Iowa has only played two games at Michigan since 2010.



What tells the story better is Iowa's record on the road at Michigan. It isn't pretty. Iowa is 6-23-3 on the road against Michigan. But, like Iowa's recipe for success, it doesn't have to be pretty to get the job done, and this Iowa team feels different than past seasons going into a premier Big Ten matchup.