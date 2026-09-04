Iowa Football vs Northern Illinois Prediction: Does the Hawkeyes' QB Drama Matter?

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to get back in action in Kinnick Stadium in Week 1 of the 2026 college football season. The Hawkeyes have new faces, but one thing remains the same: Kirk Ferentz.



Back at Iowa as the longest-tenured coach in college football, Ferentz is going to give Iowa a high floor, but a ceiling that feels capped at times.



With Northern Illinois coming to Iowa City, the Hawkeyes are looking to find rhythm on offense, usher in new faces on defense, and minimize mistakes in a new era of special teams.

Iowa vs Northern Illinois betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -31.5

Money Line: Iowa -100000, NIU +5000

Total: 43.5 total points



The books are all over Iowa in this one, with the Hawkeyes holding rather steady at more than four-touchdown favorites over the Huskies. The curious odds here involve the total points. To get there, Iowa is going to have to do most of the heavy lifting.



Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

How to watch Iowa vs Northern Illinois, time, TV channel, streaming

Time: 3:15 p.m. CT

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Big Ten Network app



As is the norm, Iowa is opening the season at home inside Kinnick Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. The Hawkeyes get the afternoon slot on Big Ten Network to start the 2026 campaign.

Riley Donald's Iowa vs Northern Illinois Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 34, Northern Illinois 10



Iowa is going to rotate quarterbacks. It is the storyline that is going to rule the day, like it or not. You won't be able to escape it pre-game, in-game, or post-game.



I don't think it matters, though. Even with Iowa splitting reps between Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, unless one of them fully implodes, this game won't tell us much about who is going to grab the starting job.

Iowa can run the ball until the cows come home behind its offensive line. There is no reason Kamari Moulton and L.J. Phillips Jr. should have any less than 35 combined carries. Get the ground game going and don't think twice.



As for the defense, that is where more of my curiosity lies. Northern Illinois has some talent in wideout DeAree Rogers and running back Telly Johnson Jr. How Iowa's nearly brand-new front seven communicate, handle game speed, and mitigate big plays is going to be the most telling thing in this game.