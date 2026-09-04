Washington State vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The No. 17 ranked Washington Huskies open up their 2026 schedule with a battle against the Washington State Cougars on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskies have struggled a bit in their transition to the Big Ten Conference. After going 11-2 and 14-1 in the Pac-12 Conference, they went 6-7 and 9-4 in their first two seasons in the Big Ten.

Washington State is looking to escape mediocrity after finishing with seven or eight wins in two straight seasons and four of their last five.

Washington blew out the Cougars 59-24 as 20.5-point road favorites in their meeting last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 1 matchup.

Washington State vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Washington State +23.5 (-112)

Washington -23.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Washington State: +1100

Washington: -2100

Total

51.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Washington State vs. Washington How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 6

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Husky Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Washington State record: 0-0

Washington record: 0-0

Washington State vs. Washington Key Players to Watch

Demond Williams Jr., Quarterback, Washington Huskies

Demond Williams Jr. had a complicated offseason but is back with Washington after some thoughts of entering the transfer portal.

Williams started two games in his freshman season before taking over as the starter last year. He threw for 3,065 yards on 246 of 354 (69.5%) passing with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 611 yards and six scores.

The gunslinger threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns last year against Washington State and is looking to start his junior season on a high note.

Washington State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick

Washington beat their intrastate rivals by 35 on the road last season, and I could see a similar outcome here in Week 1.

The Huskies are ranked 17th in the nation for a reason, and they ended last year with a 38-10 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl.

I’ll back Washington to open the season with a big win at home.

Pick: Washington -23.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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