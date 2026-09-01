Scouting Northern Illinois: Huskies' Top Threats Iowa Must Keep Tabs On

It isn't often that the Iowa Hawkeyes struggle against Group of Five opponents, but every once in a while, things can get dicey.



Just look at the game versus Troy in 2024. Iowa won the game 38-21, but that doesn't tell the full story. Iowa was losing 14-10 at half and gave up 142 yards and two scores to speedster receiver Devonte Ross.

Northern Illinois falls into the same boat. If the Hawkeyes aren't careful, they could find themselves in a Week 1 battle that causes some unnecessary stress. It starts with stopping a trio of Northern Illinois stars who could explode on any play for six.

Taron Dickens, QB

Taron Dickens is a serious talent at the quarterback position. His numbers last year are almost laughable in how good they were. At Western Carolina, he threw for 3,508 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just two interceptions, with a 74.2% completion rate.



In his career, he has 51 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is going to be accurate. He is smart. He will give minimal chances to create turnovers, which is where Iowa has to capitalize.

Northern Illinois has signed Western Carolina QB transfer Taron Dickens, per @chris_hummer



Dickens had signed with North Carolina earlier in February but was released.



He threw for 3,508 yards and 38 TDs and 2 INTs in 2025. pic.twitter.com/H4FTVzf9QV — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) July 3, 2026

Last year, Dickens went an astonishing 53-for-56 (94.6%) for 378 yards and three touchdowns against Woffed in a win. He is going to complete passes. Iowa has to be ready to tackle.



How it translates to the FBS and against a Big Ten defense like Iowa remains to be seen, but the talent and evidence are there that Dickens could be an issue.

Telly Johnson Jr., RB

Back for NIU is Telly Johnson Jr., who is coming off a 2025 season that saw him pick up yards in chunks when he got the ball. He didn't carry the ball much, with just 124 carries, but he racked up 712 yards, for 5.7 yards per carry.



At 5-foot-11 and 209 pounds, Johnson is a strong, well-put-together back that will run through arm tackles. He is a good test for the Iowa linebackers early in the season. Should Iowa let him get loose, he has home-run speed, which is the last thing Phil Parker wants to see in Week 1.

NOBODY was catching Telly Johnson Jr. ✌️



(via @MACSports) pic.twitter.com/x0i4KffVbK — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 6, 2025

DeAree Rogers, WR

Iowa's cornerbacks and safeties are shuffling around a bit this week with some injuries and new players forcing moves. Despite that, everyone in the secondary has to know where DeAree Rogers is every snap.



Rogers brings the most receiver production back to NIU this year after a 2025 season that saw him post 46 receptions for 506 yards and three scores. He isn't overly big at 5-foot-11, but he has an understanding of finding green grass.

Northern Illinois WR DeAree Rogers (@DeareeRogers) made an immediate impact for the Huskies after transferring from Lenoir-Rhyne.



The Lexington, South Carolina native hauled in 46 receptions for 503 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first season with NIU.



With another strong… pic.twitter.com/sBXuFtYXX5 — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) July 1, 2026

Rogers can play inside or outside, but last year, a lot of his success came when he lined up as a slot receiver. That does create some worry in Week 1 with Iowa's defensive shuffling in the back end.



Normally, Zach Lutmer would play CASH, which would earn him the responsibility of covering Rogers quite a bit, but with Tyler Brown questionable at best, Lutmer could move back to safety, leaving Rogers against another defensive back.

Cam Thompson, WR

A transfer portal boomerang, Cam Thompson is back with NIU. He spent 2023 and 2024 with the Huskies before getting his toes wet in the SEC with Mississippi State in 2025.



Thompson brings 30 receptions, 401 yards, and three touchdowns to the table, but none have come since 2024. Still, he clearly has the attributes that attracted the SEC, and is someone Iowa needs to be mindful of.