A Layer Deeper: What Iowa Really Needs to See From the Quarterbacks

The calendar is, metaphorically and in reality, turning to college football season, which means one thing: we still don't know who is going to be the Iowa Hawkeyes' starting quarterback.



It's Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown, we think. Four-star Tradon Bessinger wouldn't be the most shocking thing the Hawkeyes have ever done, though. Okay, back to reality. It is going to be one of the first two.



Who? Possibly both. What do we want to see from them? That's more definable.

Success is deeper than statistics

Let's cut to the chase. The Iowa Hawkeyes are very unlikely to see any sort of gaudy quarterback numbers in this game. It's not the matchup or game plan to see them unleash it.



First, both could take meaningful snaps, therefore putting a hard ceiling on either quarterback's statistical output. Second, the Hawkeyes want to run the ball and run it a lot. That limits how many throws we see. Lastly, it's the opponent. Iowa is historically reserved in nonconference games so as not to show too much on film. Why would the Hawkeyes open it up against Northern Illinois?

Success in Week 1 for either quarterback, or both, honestly, is much more about the offensive balance, output, and situational moments as opposed to how many yards and touchdowns are thrown for.



There are a handful of stats that can help define success, and they are areas the Hawkeyes took big strides forward in last year with Mark Gronowski.

Stats to define Iowa QB success

Third Down Conversions: Iowa converted 43.5% of its third downs last year. That was good enough for No. 35 in the country. Week 1 should see that, if not better, for the Hawkeyes' offense.



Based on the matchup, Iowa should largely be avoiding third-and-long situations with its run game. This is going to set the stage for manageable third downs with throws the quarterbacks have to be comfortable with.

Red Zone Conversions: Iowa was simply fantastic in the red zone last year. A large part of that was Mark Gronowski's legs, but there are ways to replicate that. Iowa converted 92% of its red zone appearances into points last year, with 72% of those trips resulting in touchdowns.



Once Iowa gets to the red zone, the quarterbacks need to keep them there and, at the very worst, keep the three points in their back pocket.

Turnover Margin: The Iowa defense is going to get turnovers. It may not be a ton, but they will get the ball back to the offense. The way Iowa is built, this team can't afford to give away possessions. Last year, Iowa had a +1 turnover margin.



To be successful against Northern Illinois, the Iowa quarterbacks need to be at least even, if not doing their part in avoiding turnovers to create a positive margin.