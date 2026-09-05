Iowa Hawkeye Weather Report: Week 1 Forecast Gives Iowa an Instant Test

Welcome to September in Iowa City, Iowa!



Temperatures are going to be sweltering; there is always a chance of rain, and still, Kinnick Stadium is going to be a sold-out madhouse for the Iowa Hawkeyes' 2026 season-opening game against the Northern Illinois Huskies.



As is often seen in early-season showdowns, heat and humidity are going to play a factor in this one. Iowa will test its depth early and often in this game, teaching us quite a bit about the new faces.

Iowa vs Northern Illinois Forecast

Boy, oh boy, it is going to be a toasty one in Iowa City, especially with this game kicking off at 3:15 p.m. CT, right in the heat of the day. The early-morning chances of rain don't help the case either, as it will create a layer of humidity to bake Kinnick Stadium.

Temperatures: High of 96, low of 70, RealFeel of up to 108 degrees



Chance of precipitation: 25% chance of scattered showers in the morning



Wind: 7 mph to the Northeast, gusts up to 14 mph to the Northeast



Humidity: High of 90%, 65% at kickoff

Who does this forecast favor?

Add in the fact that Duke Slate Field inside Kinnick Stadium is turf, and these temperatures could easily feel 5-to-10 degrees hotter for the players. This is going to test depth and conditioning from the jump.



This sort of forecast tilts things in Iowa's favor, though. The biggest reason is Iowa's offensive line and run game. Iowa brings a big size advantage to the trenches in the first place.

The Hawkeyes are going to run the ball early and often in this game, which wears down a defense in itself. Add in some temperatures like this and the humidity, and the Hawkeyes' offensive line should get a push throughout this game against Northern Illinois.



The Huskies and Iowa are going to have to empty the bench along the defensive line, which is an advantage for Iowa as this game wears on. Expect Iowa's offensive line to wear down the Huskies into the second half.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

While this favors Iowa, it does shed some light on one glaring issue for the Hawkeyes: defensive line depth.



It's not realistic to expect Iowa to play just four or five guys in a rotation along the defensive line in perfect, 65-degree weather, let alone when temperatures are nearing 90.

We are going to find out in a hurry how Iowa's defensive line developed and if it can hold up or will prove to be an issue. If it's the latter against Northern Illinois, that's eyebrow-raising, to put it lightly, if not entirely worrisome.



The hope for Iowa is that this forecast helps their run game get going right away and they can put Northern Illinois into passing situations, which is a very different game, and lets Iowa go after the quarterback.