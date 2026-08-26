In-State Foe: Expectations for Iowa Football in Week 3 vs Northern Iowa

Before Big Ten play gets underway in 2026, the Iowa Hawkeyes cap off the non-conference slate with a fun matchup to get things in order.



After home games against Northern Illinois and Iowa State, Iowa gets one more game inside Kinnick Stadium to get everything right.



The Hawkeyes welcome the Northern Iowa Panthers, an in-state foe from the FCS ranks, to Iowa City on September 19.

This game isn't about advantages - it's about being sharp

This game is not about Iowa showing what advantages it has. The advantages will be across the board in this game, all titled Iowa's way. The Panthers are coming off a 3-9 year and are sitting at No.7 in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason rankings.



The Hawkeyes will be bigger in the trenches, stronger on both sides, and, unusual for Iowa, faster at most positions. Iowa doesn't need to prove it can run the ball or play good defense in this game; we know the Hawkeyes can.

This game is about the offense showing up and looking crisp. The defense is going to dominate the day. Iowa has played an FCS opponent the last two years. They beat Illinois State 40-0 in 2024 and beat Albany 34-7 in 2025.



The offense is the entire focus of this matchup. Iowa needs to avoid pre-snap penalties, have the correct personnel groups in the game, and have its plans tidied up for situations the game presents, such as when to take timeouts or when to go for it versus punting on fourth down.

What to expect from Iowa's offense against Northern Iowa

This is the perfect chance for Iowa to come out hot with a more aggressive offensive game plan than in other games. This game has room for error should things be clunky. That's the point.



This game is Iowa's final tune-up. Look for whoever starts at quarterback to get more freedom in the passing game, take more downfield shots, and try to get some confidence.



The last thing Iowa wants in this game is missed assignments in the blocking scheme, incorrect routes from receivers, or timing being off. Expect Iowa to come into this game with intention.

Riley Donald's Week 3 Prediction

This game isn't particularly in question as far as winning or losing, barring something catastrophic going down. Iowa should win this game, and should do so handily.



The run game shouldn't see much resistance, which is what Iowa can lean on to set up downs and drives where it takes more chances in the passing game. Should mistakes happen, the defense is going to be there against an offense it has every advantage over.



Like the previous two years, this game is going to be one of Iowa's more forgettable affairs, but should serve its purpose. The Hawkeyes won't give up more than 7-10 points in this one, and the offense should lean on Northern Iowa to at least 30 points.