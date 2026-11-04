Iowa Football's Biggest Offensive Question vs. Northwestern: How Much is Too Much?

Iowa is going to have to score to beat the Northwestern Wildcats. It's going to be in the brand-new Ryan Field, which should play like a pretty fast track, against a Northwestern offense that has found something new and innovative.

But how much is too much for the Iowa Hawkeyes? I don't mean points. There are never too many of those. I am asking how much pushing is too much for Iowa. Last weekend, Iowa perfectly maneuvered its timely shots, its downfield passing game, and changed up looks just enough.

What Iowa can't do is fall into the trap of becoming a team that tries to go toe-to-toe with other teams on the scoreboard by slinging it all over the yard. Iowa needs to retain identity, while selectively timing up the perfect time to push.

Continue to find the stars

This is where Iowa really impressed me last weekend against Wisconsin. Tim Lester and the offense manufactured touches for two of their best players - Tony Diaz and DJ Vonnahme. It wasn't simply dropping back and passing it to them, hoping it would work out.

Tim Lester was dialing up route concepts to pop them free, getting them in motion to have easier releases off the line of scrimmage, and even getting the ball into their hands on jet sweeps or run plays. That's forcing the ball to your best players, which helped Iowa's offense immensely.

This weekend, Iowa needs to continue to force-feed the ball to Diaz and Vonnahme. Both have explosive ability in the downfield passing game, as evidenced by the chunk plays each had last weekend.

Remember who you are

While Hank Brown absolutely lit up Wisconsin last week, offensive coordinator Tim Lester and the rest of the offense can't be blinded by that and fall in love with throwing the ball all around the yard. Iowa has to establish a run game against Northwestern in some form or fashion.

It doesn't have to be anything special, but Iowa has to keep the Wildcats honest on defense with patience and commitment to the ground attack. There's room to succeed here, too. Northwestern is giving up 4.52 yards per carry and almost 147 yards per game. That's 13th in the Big Ten.

Iowa doesn't want to get into a track meet with Northwestern, which is second in the Big Ten, with almost 34 points per game. Use the run to sustain drives, rest the defense, and set up plays for Tony Diaz, DJ Vonnahme, and Reece Vander Zee.