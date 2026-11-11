Biggest Defensive Question for Iowa Football vs. Purdue: Extend the Streak

I am not normally one to put too much stock in streaks and things like that, as long as the wins are piling up. I know that should be the case for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but I can't help my mind from constantly thinking of one streak that Iowa is running out of time to extend.

That is the 18-year streak of returning an interception for a touchdown on defense. Phil Parker's defenses have always been built upon creating turnovers and turning them into points, which can flip games upside down. Could this weekend be the opportunity to get this weight off the defense's shoulders?

Iowa can't force the issue of extending the streak

It's like going through a slump in baseball. The more you think about the slump and the more you try new things or stress about it, the worse it is going to get. That's not quite the same, as Iowa's defense is playing at an outright elite level, but thinking about the interception streak is close.

Iowa's defense is playing fantastic, but the interceptions have not seemed to come yet. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 71 in the country, with just six interceptions through nine games. That's below the normal amount of turnovers Iowa traditionally creates.

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What Iowa does have is 34 pass breakups. That's more than a healthy amount. And now Iowa gets to face a Purdue quarterback in Ryan Browne, who is completing just 62.2% of his passes this year. That matchup is one that could lead to tipped passes or errant throws falling into Iowa's hands.

Riley Donald's on who extends the streak

Alright. So, let's say Iowa can get out to an early lead in this game, forcing Purdue to play catch-up. That will force Purdue to drop back and throw it, as I trust Iowa's defense to bottle up Purdue's ground game, which averages only 3.5 yards per carry.

If this streak is going to extend, my mind continues to go back to one player on Iowa's defense. My gut tells me that veteran cornerback Deshaun Lee, who has blossomed into a quality starter for Phil Parker's defense, could put an exclamation point on his final season in Iowa City.

He leads Iowa with three interceptions this year, which shows his knack for being around the ball. Lee has reeled in six interceptions in his career as well. If he gets his hands on one against Purdue, it has the chance to be the biggest one as an Iowa Hawkeye.