Iowa Football Week 11 Depth Chart Takeaways: It's L.J. Phillips Jr.'s World Now

The Iowa Hawkeyes are still managing the injury bug more successfully than most as we enter Week 11 of the 2026 college football season. For a team that plays such a phsyical brand of football as the Hawkeyes do, testing the depth chart is always a concern.

The Hawkeyes have seen some hits this year, with Kamari Moulton being done for the year, but in his absence, a door has opened for Iowa's running backs, and one has taken the opportunity to run with it. It just so happens he runs the ball exceptionally hard.

While Iowa's Week 11 depth chart for a home game against the Purdue Boilermakers isn't overly shaken up, a few things have moved around for this weekend.

Week 11 \\ Depth Chart \\ vs. Purdue pic.twitter.com/rVGw4ZUKHx — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) November 9, 2026

L.J. Phillips overtakes the running back room

After not appearing on the depth chart at the running back position, L.J. Phillips has jumped everyone and now sits as the top dog to run the ball for Iowa. It makes sense, though. He was a bell cow last weekend.

Against Northwestern, Phillips led Iowa with 21 carries for 128 yards. He didn't do it one way, either. Phillips showed some explosiveness in the open field, an ability to run between the tackles, and an enjoyment of punishing smaller defenders trying to tackle him.

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I expect Phillips to continue to get a lot of work for Iowa's offense this week against Purdue, which ranks 99th against the run, giving up almost 171 yards per game on the ground and 5.18 yards per carry.

Michael Myslinski remains Iowa's starting center

Cael Winter looks like he may be sidelined again this weekend. In his place is Michael Myslinski, the sixth-year journeyman who has paid his dues and earned his moment to start for the Iowa Hawkeyes up front.

Myslinski started last weekend against Northwestern, which saw the Iowa offense have minimal hiccups across the front in the run- and pass-blocking schemes.

I have questions about the defensive end rotation

I would like to see Iowa work in some more rotations at defensive end to see if they can generate some sacks from rushing four. Iowa's leaders in sacks are Joseph Anderson (4.0), who doesn't appear on the depth chart, and defensive tackle Bryce Hawthorne (3.5).

After those two, linebackers Jayden Montgomery and Cam Buffington are Iowa's next sack leaders. Kenneth Merriweather and Iose Epenesa, Iowa's listed starting defensive ends, each have one sack.

Drew Campbell has 2.5 sacks, while Kahmari Brown has 2.0 sacks. I would like to see Iowa rotate a bit more against Purdue to try to generate some pressure by finding lightning in a bottle in one of these defensive ends.