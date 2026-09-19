Iowa Hawkeyes Weather Report: Week 3 Forecast Could Change Gameplans

Week 3 of the college football season has arrived, and that brings the University of Northern Iowa Panthers to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.



Iowa's final nonconference game of the year is set for a mid-afternoon kickoff at 3:00 p.m. CT, which brings some potential rain and game plan-changing weather into play, although it could prove to be a very brief shower, should it occur.

Iowa vs Northern Iowa Forecast

The mix of temperatures, humidity, and some potential rain could turn Kinnick Stadium into a 70,000-person sauna on Saturday afternoon, with this game kicking off under full sun, should it come out.



The chance of rain is forecasted for only one hour, but your guess on what hour that could be is as good as mine.

Temperatures: High of 80 degrees, RealFeel high of 85 degrees, low of 67 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 55% chance of precipitation, with a mostly cloudy and humid forecast producing a potential thunderstorm



Wind: 9 mph to the Southwest, gusts up to 16 mph to the Southwest



Humidity: High of 92%, 72% at kickoff

Who does this forecast favor?

Should the rain occur during the action, this is a massive advantage for the Iowa Hawkeyes in a game where they already see quite a few advantages. It completely disrupts Northern Iowa's offensive game plan.



The Panthers have relied on the passing attack through two games this year, and any extra wetness on the ball or on the field makes life even harder against an Iowa defense that looks as strong as ever.

For Iowa, rain doesn't change much. Iowa may not throw the ball as much as they have so far if it's wet, but that means more downhill running behind an offensive line looking to get back on track after playing a tough Iowa State front seven last week.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

More than anything, two worries come to mind in this game if there is a thunderstorm. First, that sets up the potential for a lightning delay, which drains the life out of a stadium and makes the entire game-day operation quirky for everyone involved.



Secondly, a delay could cause players to tighten back up, setting the stage for injuries and soft-tissue issues from the stopping and starting. Adding in a wet turf field, which gets incredibly slick when it rains, and it opens the door to some injury risks.