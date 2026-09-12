Iowa Hawkeyes Weather Report: Ideal Cy-Hawk Forecast Sets the Stage

Week 2 means the Cy-Hawk is upon the state of Iowa, and this year, it takes a unique turn.



The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones are set to kick off a night game that will see the sun setting at Kinnick Stadium.



With that, the temperatures are going to be comfortable, turning all of the focus to the on-field play, with both teams being as close to full strength as possible.

Iowa vs Iowa State Forecast

It's not quite fall weather yet in Iowa City, but as the second half of the Cy-Hawk rivalry rolls around, there could be temperatures dropping into the lower-70s or upper-60s, setting the stage for a perfect night inside Kinnick Stadium.

Temperatures: High of 82 degrees, RealFeel high of 86 degrees, low of 62 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 55% chance of precipitation with intervals of clouds and sun, with a potential thunderstorm



Wind: 7 mph to the Northeast, gusts up to 10 mph to the Northeast



Humidity: High of 92%, 78% at kickoff

Who does this forecast favor?

Is it possible this is ideal for both teams? For Iowa, this eliminates a lot of cramping or dehydration concerns, which we saw bubble up last week with offensive linemen Cael Winter and Kade Pieper. The Hawkeyes' strength should be good to go.



As for Iowa State, this definitely helps them in the trenches, where Iowa has the advantage. Rather than dealing with Iowa's size and strength plus the heat, they can keep their top guys in longer to try to mitigate Iowa's success on the ground.

As far as the chance of precipitation, my gut says it is going to be a non-factor, whether it rains or not. I don't think either of these offenses are going to try and throw for 300 yards and air it out. Should it rain, these teams can handle it without much issue.



What the rain does do is create some turnover chances for both teams. Iowa is a team extremely skilled at forcing turnovers and going after the ball. Any extra wetness, and the Hawkeyes could steal a possession or two.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

If you are the Iowa Hawkeyes, this is the forecast you want to see for this game. Iowa is the better team on paper, and now they have to prove it without the elements playing a factor in this game.



Rain, heat, cold, and other extenuating circumstances are how teams pull off upsets with weird plays happening. This forecast sets up favorably for Iowa to run the ball, protect the ball, and trust its tried and true game plan that has worked for so long under Kirk Ferentz.