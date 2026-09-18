Best College Football Picks and Predictions Today for Week 3 (Bet Houston to Upset Texas Tech)

We're already one game into Week 3 of the college football season after Syracuse and Pittsburgh played each other on Thursday night.

We move on to Friday night with a trio of games, including a ranked vs. ranked showdown in the Big 12 between Houston and Texas Tech.

Let's dive into my best bet for each matchup.

College Football Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Miami -20.5 (-112) vs. Wake Forest

Houston +260 vs. Texas Tech

Oregon -56.5 (-120) vs. Portland State

Miami vs. Wake Forest Best Bet

I don't know if there's any team in the ACC that can hang with Miami. The Hurricanes proved what they can do against inferior opponents when they beat Stanford 45-6 in Week 1, racking up 549 yards of total offense, including completing 30-of-35 passes and averaging 12.2 yards per throw.

Wake Forest is coming off a game where they allowed Purdue to complete 32-of-42 passes and barely got by them in overtime. I think this is going to be a long night for the Demon Deacons. I'll lay the points with Miami.

Pick: Miami -20.5 (-112)

Houston vs. Texas Tech Best Bet

In this week's edition of my favorite Week 3 upset picks, I made the case for betting on Houston to pull off the win against Texas Tech:

These two teams already have a common opponent this season. Houston beat Oregon State 33-20 in Week 1, and then Texas Tech beat the Beavers 35-24 in Week 2. What's more important is that Texas Tech gained just 352 yards of offense in that game, while the Cougars racked up 533 yards of offense, so when you look past the final score, it was Houston that was the more impressive team.

There have been enough red flags surrounding Texas Tech for me to stay away from betting on them in this game. A lackluster Week 1 33-10 win against an FCS team was disappointing, so I think this is a great spot to bet on an upset taking place.

Pick: Houston +260

Portland State vs. Oregon Best Bet

Oregon is coming off the biggest upset of the season, losing to Oklahoma State 39-31. It was a poor performance by the Ducks, but it may have been more because the Cowboys are an extremely underrated team this season.

I expect the Ducks to come out firing against Portland State to get the bad taste out of their mouth. If you're afraid to lay this many points on Portland State, consider the fact that the Vikings are an FCS team, and a bad one at that. They are 0-3 this season, and they went 1-11 last season, including a 69-0 loss to BYU.

The Ducks can win by as much as they want to tonight.

Pick: Oregon -56.5 (-120)

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