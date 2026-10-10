Biggest Winners of Iowa Football's Statement Win Over Washington

Wow. Just wow. That's all there is to say about the performance of the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Washington Huskies.



Iowa walked into Husky Stadium and did more than just win. Iowa sent a message to the Big Ten and Washington that the Hawkyes are for real in the Big Ten. The 41-24 win was more dominant than the score says.

It was a short week, with travel to the West Coast, yet Kirk Ferentz had Iowa ready to go. The Hawkeyes were firing on all cylinders and are going to enter the bye week at 5-1, which is an ideal spot considering the three-game stretch Iowa just survived.

As Iowa enjoys a weekend full of stress-free college football, let's look at the biggest winners from Iowa's second Big Ten victory.

Jeremy Hecklinski

It was a road game, in a hostile environment, on a short week. That's a bad recipe for a backup quarterback. Jeremy Hecklinski didn't care. He owned the moment in Seattle. He made a statement in his first start for Iowa.

Hecklinski was called into action and went 14-for-19 for 202 yards and three turnovers. Most importantly, he didn't have a single turnover. Simply put: he played at a very high level tonight for Iowa and had the offense clicking. The only question remaining is if he gets the start out of the bye.

Kamari Moulton

Iowa desperately needed to get a run game going in big games. Kamari Moulton took that to heart. He had a career day today, leading Iowa's offense. Moulton didn't just have the chunk plays, but he ran hard between the tackles, which was a very welcome sight.

Moulton was fed 26 carries, which is a lot for him, yet he churned out 208 yards and two touchdowns. His home-run ability flashed on a 56-yard touchdown, too. On a day when Iowa needed to have the run game working, Kamari Moulton took it personally.

Kamari Moulton takes it 56-yards to the house 🔥 @HawkeyeFootball



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/B9BC1uLWZQ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 10, 2026

Iowa's pass rush

Iowa had been lacking a pass rush for most of the season. That was put to bed tonight. The Hawkeyes dialed up the pressure against Washington, and wreaked hacov all night.

This was needed from this unit. Iowa was nearing the point of frustration in the pass rush. Tonight, that issue was put to bed due to the play-calling of Phil Parker, the success of Cam Buffington and Preston Ries, and Iowa's ability to stop the run, which set up passing downs.