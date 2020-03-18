NFL Free Agency: Blythe Stays With Rams

Former Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe signed a one-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Blythe was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, then acquired by the Rams the following season. He moved into the starting lineup in 2018, and has played both guard spots as well as center.

• Former Iowa offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga agreed to a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.

Bulaga, a first-round pick in 2010, agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal after nine seasons as a starter with the Green Bay Packers.

Bulaga was a consistent presence for the Packers — he started 111 of 115 career games. Bulaga missed all of the 2013 season after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. He started all 16 games for the Packers last season.

Bulaga will be reunited with long-time Packers assistant James Campen, hired by the Chargers during the offseason as their offensive line coach.

• Former Hawkeye Christian Kirksey agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

The linebacker was released by the Cleveland Browns last week. Kirksey had 484 career tackles, 11 1/2 sacks and two interceptions in six seasons with the Browns. He played nine games in the last two seasons because of injuries, but had 286 tackles in 2016 and 2017, playing every defensive snap during those seasons.