HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

NFL Free Agency: Blythe Stays With Rams

John Bohnenkamp

Former Iowa offensive lineman Austin Blythe signed a one-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Blythe was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, then acquired by the Rams the following season. He moved into the starting lineup in 2018, and has played both guard spots as well as center.

Former Iowa offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga agreed to a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.

Bulaga, a first-round pick in 2010, agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal after nine seasons as a starter with the Green Bay Packers.

Bulaga was a consistent presence for the Packers — he started 111 of 115 career games. Bulaga missed all of the 2013 season after suffering a knee injury in a scrimmage. He started all 16 games for the Packers last season.

Bulaga will be reunited with long-time Packers assistant James Campen, hired by the Chargers during the offseason as their offensive line coach.

• Former Hawkeye Christian Kirksey agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

The linebacker was released by the Cleveland Browns last week. Kirksey had 484 career tackles, 11 1/2 sacks and two interceptions in six seasons with the Browns. He played nine games in the last two seasons because of injuries, but had 286 tackles in 2016 and 2017, playing every defensive snap during those seasons.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawkeyes Close The Season In The National Rankings

Iowa is No. 25 in final AP poll

John Bohnenkamp

Simulating The Bracket: How Did It End For The Hawkeyes?

One simulation has Iowa advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.

John Bohnenkamp

DeJean Commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa prep is now part of 2021 class.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Named ESPN, Stadium Player of the Year

Iowa center also is a Naismith finalist.

John Bohnenkamp

The Impact: Iowa Wrestlers Had Built For Championship Moment

Top-ranked Hawkeyes had 10 qualifiers for the NCAA championships.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Named To Three All-American Teams

Iowa center honored by CBS, NBC and USA Today.

John Bohnenkamp

40 Years Ago, Hawkeyes Were Celebrating Final Four Run

Victory over Georgetown sealed Iowa's trip to Indianapolis.

John Bohnenkamp

Publisher's Note: There Are Still Stories To Tell

Despite the shutdown of college sports, the stories will keep coming.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Monday Tipoff: Mock Brackets Replace The Real One, For What Might Have Been

There was no official Selection Sunday, but there were efforts to salvage the day.

John Bohnenkamp

Bohnenkamp: I'll Miss The Tournament

Brackets, NCAA cups, press rooms in cold arenas. It's all part of March.

John Bohnenkamp