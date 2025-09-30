Iowa vs. Wisconsin Kickoff Time Revealed
Coming off a disappointing loss to No. 11 Indiana, the Iowa Hawkeyes have a week to regroup. Quarterback Mark Gronowski's injury causes room for concern, though the extra week off should give him ample time to return to the field. If not, Iowa got a taste of sophomore backup QB Hank Brown at the end of the Hoosiers game.
Now, all eyes are on the Wisconsin Badgers. October 11 marks Iowa's return as they head to the legendary Camp Randall Stadium for another Big 10 clash. With all conference games from here-on-out, Iowa knows their quest for a bowl game begins with a rebound win after their Bye.
It was revealed that another night game is in store for these two teams as this game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET. Under the lights in Madison, Iowa is hungry for their fourth win of the season. Wisconsin, who had their Bye on September 27, needed the week off to prepare for No. 20 Michigan. Going to the Big House is no easy feat, and Wisconsin's Big Noon kickoff against the Wolverines will be no easy task.
In all likelihood, Iowa will be playing a Badgers team that is 2-3 (0-2). The 3-2 (1-1) Hawkeyes know how tough their schedule is going to get, so a win over Wisconsin will be crucial. Last year, Iowa dominated Wisconsin, 42-10. They'll look for a similar result this year as they need all the momentum they can get heading back to Kinnick Stadium against No. 7 Penn State.
Coming into Camp Randall, ESPN Analytics gives Iowa a 65.8% chance to win. The Hawkeyes will certainly have their work cut out for them if their without fifth-year QB Gronowski, though they would likely have both RB Jaziun Patterson and Xavier Williams back on the field. As long as Iowa's offensive line can pave the way for their run-game, they'll be just fine.
Moving forward, the only other Hawkeyes' game with a kickoff time revealed is their November 28 season finale. Iowa will head to Nebraska for a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS against the Cornhuskers. Depending on how Iowa performs in their other six games, that could very well be the one to determine if HC Kirk Ferentz's squad will be making a bowl game or not.
