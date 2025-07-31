Iowa Hawkeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Oregon Ducks
Oregon is one of college football’s best “new-blood” programs.
The Ducks have reached double-digit wins in each of their last five full seasons. They have appeared in major bowl games or the College Football Playoff in four of the last six seasons.
But Oregon is still without a national title. Despite going undefeated in the regular season and winning the Big Ten in 2024, the Ducks fell short again in the College Football Playoff.
Still, Oregon is one of the sport’s most consistent programs. And the Ducks are expected to be similarly formidable this year.
Oregon and Iowa battle on Nov. 8 after the Hawkeyes’ bye week.
Here’s what to know about Oregon:
2024 recap
The Ducks were dominant during the regular season, winning eight games by double digits. Their 12-0 regular-season record included wins over Ohio State and Boise State, both of which reached the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
Oregon’s flawless conference record earned it a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, where the Ducks beat Penn State 45-37 to secure the No. 1 seed in the inaugural 12-team CFP.
Ohio State, though, got revenge on Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals. The Buckeyes beat 41-21, ending the Ducks’ historic season. The Ducks ended the year 13-1 overall, while Ohio State beat Texas and Notre Dame after that to win the national championship.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who previously played at Oklahoma and UCF, became a star during his lone season in Eugene. He completed 72.9% of his passes for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions to earn his spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Key returners
QB Dante Moore (So.), RB Noah Whittington (Sr.), TE Kenyon Sadiq (Jr.), DE Matayo Uiagalelei (Jr.), LB Bryce Boettcher (Sr.).
Notable transfer additions
OL Isaiah World (Nevada), DB Dillon Thieneman (Purdue), OL Emmanuel Pregnon (USC), DL Bear Alexander (USC), WR Malik Benson (Florida State), RB Makhi Hughes (Tulane), TE Jamari Johnson (Louisville).
Strengths
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is entering his fourth year as the Ducks’ head coach — and the program has been stellar since his arrival.
Oregon has 35-6 combined over the last three seasons, going unscathed in Big Ten play a year ago. The Ducks’ success can largely be traced to their electric, pass-first offense.
Even though Oregon fell flat in its College Football Playoff game a year ago, the Ducks have long been one of college football’s more explosive teams. That has continued under Lanning, who has led high-flying offenses with Bo Nix and Gabriel during his tenure.
Weaknesses
It will be a new-look passing game for the Ducks.
The Sooners’ top wideouts from 2024 — Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden — are both now fighting for NFL roster spots, while returning receiver Evan Stewart will likely miss the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon. Plus, tight end Terrance Ferguson was picked in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.
This means that all four of Oregon’s targets won’t be there for the upcoming season (unless Stewart is able to return).
Oregon also has a new quarterback, following Gabriel’s graduation. Dante Moore will begin the season as the Ducks’ starter — he started five games as a true freshman at UCLA in 2023 before transferring to Oregon after that season.
Moore could be a star and form strong connections with Benson, Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyler Kasper. Considering Oregon’s style of play and Lanning’s track record, it wouldn’t be overly surprising.
But it’s yet to be seen.
How do the Ducks match up with the Hawkeyes?
Even with so much turnover on the offensive side, the Ducks will likely be one of the Big Ten’s best squads in 2025.
Lanning is proven as one of the nation’s best coaches, and the Ducks’ defense has improved drastically under him. Even if Moore is shaky in his first few starts, the Ducks’ offense will likely find a groove by the time they battle the Hawkeyes in November.
The good news for Iowa? It’s a home game.
The Hawkeyes get to avoid playing at Autzen Stadium, one of college football’s most daunting atmospheres, for their first conference game against the Ducks.
But Iowa’s well-respected defense will have to be at its best to have a chance.