Iowa's Three Key To Victory vs. Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes season comes to an end during Rivalry Week against Nebraska.

Jordon Lawrenz

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) reacts after making an interception against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
With their 7-4 record, the Iowa Hawkeyes have once again guaranteed themselves another winning season under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Ferentz's longevity is second-to-none and what he's done with this Hawkeyes program is truly impressive.

Now, the only team that stands in their way of another eight-win season is the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It's no secret that Nebraska is coming off their worst loss of the season, but having been bowl eligible since October 25, just getting through the rest of the season without quarterback Dylan Raiola is a win.

1. Make Nothing Easy For TJ Lateef

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) stands on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

In no world did the Cornhuskers want to put freshman QB TJ Lateef on the field this season. As a backup, sure. As the starter? Absolutely not. Going 6/7 for 128 yards against Akron is one thing. Going 5/5 for 126 yards with a touchdown against Houston Christian is another, but his performance against USC showed just how much work he still needs.

Lateef came in for the injured Raiola against No. 23 USC and went 5/7 for just seven yards. He ran the ball six times for 18 yards, which at the time was the most carries of his career. That number was topped last week when he had 10 carries for just 15 yards as Nebraska lost to Penn State, 37-10.

Iowa knows Lateef is still extremely in-experienced as the team's starter. He's only been sacked three times, but if Iowa is able to get enough pressure and make him feel uncomfortable, they'll be just fine.

2. Avoid A Slow Start

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) scrambles for yards as Michigan State Spartans safety Malik Spencer (43) misses the tackle during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While Iowa defeated Michigan State, 20-17, they trailed 17-7 late in the game. The Spartans are far from the team they used to be, but that doesn't excuse the fact that Iowa should've never needed a walk-off field goal to beat MSU.

Nebraska trailed PSU 30-3 last week en route to their 27 point loss. Iowa has a few lopsided wins under their belt already, so they'd love to add one more against a team without their starting quarterback. Picture this as a repeat of their game in Madison just over a month ago.

3. Run The Ball

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Dontavius Nash (28) attempts the tackle during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

For Kirk Ferentz, this is music to his ears. As part of the Nittany Lions blowout last week, PSU running back Kaytron Allen had 25 carries for 160 yards. Penn State had four rushing touchdowns on the day with 230 rushing yards from their top three running backs.

Iowa's RB room is at full-strength, and there's no doubt they'll be calling every single run-play imaginable. It may not be the most enjoyable way to go out, but Iowa's offensive line has cemented themselves as the best in the nation which carves out the perfect ability to run the ball until the Cornhuskers prove they can stop it.

