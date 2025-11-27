Iowa's Three Key To Victory vs. Nebraska
With their 7-4 record, the Iowa Hawkeyes have once again guaranteed themselves another winning season under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Ferentz's longevity is second-to-none and what he's done with this Hawkeyes program is truly impressive.
Now, the only team that stands in their way of another eight-win season is the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It's no secret that Nebraska is coming off their worst loss of the season, but having been bowl eligible since October 25, just getting through the rest of the season without quarterback Dylan Raiola is a win.
1. Make Nothing Easy For TJ Lateef
In no world did the Cornhuskers want to put freshman QB TJ Lateef on the field this season. As a backup, sure. As the starter? Absolutely not. Going 6/7 for 128 yards against Akron is one thing. Going 5/5 for 126 yards with a touchdown against Houston Christian is another, but his performance against USC showed just how much work he still needs.
Lateef came in for the injured Raiola against No. 23 USC and went 5/7 for just seven yards. He ran the ball six times for 18 yards, which at the time was the most carries of his career. That number was topped last week when he had 10 carries for just 15 yards as Nebraska lost to Penn State, 37-10.
Iowa knows Lateef is still extremely in-experienced as the team's starter. He's only been sacked three times, but if Iowa is able to get enough pressure and make him feel uncomfortable, they'll be just fine.
2. Avoid A Slow Start
While Iowa defeated Michigan State, 20-17, they trailed 17-7 late in the game. The Spartans are far from the team they used to be, but that doesn't excuse the fact that Iowa should've never needed a walk-off field goal to beat MSU.
Nebraska trailed PSU 30-3 last week en route to their 27 point loss. Iowa has a few lopsided wins under their belt already, so they'd love to add one more against a team without their starting quarterback. Picture this as a repeat of their game in Madison just over a month ago.
3. Run The Ball
For Kirk Ferentz, this is music to his ears. As part of the Nittany Lions blowout last week, PSU running back Kaytron Allen had 25 carries for 160 yards. Penn State had four rushing touchdowns on the day with 230 rushing yards from their top three running backs.
Iowa's RB room is at full-strength, and there's no doubt they'll be calling every single run-play imaginable. It may not be the most enjoyable way to go out, but Iowa's offensive line has cemented themselves as the best in the nation which carves out the perfect ability to run the ball until the Cornhuskers prove they can stop it.
