Iowa Hawkeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
After games against Albany, Iowa State and UMass in the non-conference, Iowa will battle Rutgers to open Big Ten play on Friday, Sept. 19.
The Scarlet Knights, once the most dismal program among power conference teams, have improved in recent memory.
Rutgers has reached bowl eligibility in each of the last two seasons. The Scarlet Knights finished 7-6 in 2024, earning a spot in the Rate Bowl against Kansas State. Their recent positive trajectory follows a span in which the Scarlet Knights didn’t reach the postseason for six years in a row.
Here’s what to know about the Scarlet Knights:
2024 recap
The Scarlet Knights started the 2024 season 4-0, beating Howard, Akron, Virginia Tech and Washington to open the year. They lost their next four games in a row, though, falling to Nebraska, Wisconsin, UCLA and USC and returning to .500.
Rutgers won its next two games — against Minnesota and Maryland — to reach bowl eligibility. The Scarlet Knights beat Michigan State but fell to Illinois to end the regular season 7-5.
The Scarlet Knights got paired with Kansas State in their bowl game, falling 44-41 to the Wildcats.
Last season was Greg Schiano’s fifth in his second stint at Rutgers. He previously coached the Scarlet Knights from 2001 to 2011 before coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL for two seasons.
Key returners
QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Sr.), RB Antwan Raymond (So.), WR Ian Strong (Jr.), OL Kwabena Asamoah, LB Dariel Djabome (Sr.).
Notable transfer additions
WR DT Sheffield (North Texas), DL Bradley Weaver (Ohio), TE Colin Weber (Charlotte), RB CJ Campbell (Florida Atlantic), DE Eric O’Neill (James Madison).
Strengths
Rutgers was one of college football’s best teams on the ground.
The Scarlet Knights averaged 175.3 yards per game, which was the third best average in the Big Ten.
Kyle Monangai — a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — led Rutgers with 1,279 yards. With Monangai now graduated, Raymond will hope to replicate that production, along with Campbell, a transfer from FAU who earned preseason All-Big Ten fourth team honors.
Kaliakmanis, the only quarterback to appear for Rutgers last year, also showed his rushing abilities throughout the season, finishing the season with 251 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Weaknesses
Rutgers’ defense prevented the Scarlet Knights from finishing higher in the conference.
The Scarlet Knights allowed 393.8 yards per game, the second worst figure in the Big Ten. They also gave up 25.4 points per game, which was No. 14 out of 18 teams in the conference.
Rutgers allowed more than 30 points in five of its six losses in 2024. The Scarlet Knights won every game when they held their opponents under 30 points.
For Schiano’s squad to take an even bigger stride in 2025, Rutgers has to shore up its defense.
How do the Scarlet Knights match up with the Hawkeyes?
Iowa and Rutgers didn’t battle in 2024 — and it’s hard to say how that game would’ve gone.
The Scarlet Knights proved to be strong in low-scoring games, beating Washington, Virginia Tech and Minnesota in games where both teams scored fewer than 30 points.
Both teams will look much different in 2025.
Iowa fans are hopeful that transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski — from South Dakota State — can create explosiveness in the passing game, something the Hawkeyes haven’t seen in a while. The Hawkeyes are also without Kaleb Johnson, now a Pittsburgh Steeler, and will have to lean on running backs Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson on the ground.
Schiano has won at a program where it’s very hard to win. The Scarlet Knights also will have the home-field advantage in this one.
If Rutgers can continue with its upward trajectory and improve defensively, the Friday-night showdown could be a thriller.