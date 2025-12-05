Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz Sends Clear Message Regarding Transfer Portal

When news broke that longtime Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz would return for the 2026 season, mixed reactions took center stage. The 70-year-old feels as healthy as he's ever been as he got the blessing from his wife, Mary, to continue coaching.

Ferentz signed a contract to be with Iowa through 2030, but one never knows when his last season could be. It will likely be before then, but with the way he's going, time will tell. That said, he put together a stellar Class of 2026 and is now setting his sights on the transfer portal.

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz Discusses Upcoming Transfer Portal

Kirk Ferentz says Iowa will be "very active" when the transfer portal opens in January. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) December 3, 2025

Last year, Iowa took a chance on fifth-year quarterback Mark Gronowski. Seemingly no one was looking his way despite him being a force to be reckoned with at South Dakota State. Gronowski led the Jackrabbits to a pair of FCS Championships, and he became the all-time winningest QB in college football history during his 2025 season with the Hawkeyes.

Gronowski was far from perfect, but he proved that sometimes it's worth the risk of looking for a one year solution in the portal. That's not a sustainable way to build a team, but Ferentz knows the importance of the portal, especially in this era of college football.

When announcing his decision to stick around for another year, Ferentz said Iowa is going to be "very active" when the portal opens next month. January is the month to watch as the Hawkeyes have a brief window to go out and try to bring a few difference makers to the school.

Iowa's 2026 Season Outlook

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Jacob Gill (5) catches the game tying touchdown as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Dontavius Nash (28) defends during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Knowing that Gronowski is gone, it seems like either Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski is set to take over as quarterback. Sure, Iowa was able to flip Tradon Bessinger from Boise State, but that doesn't mean he's going to be a Day 1 starter.

Iowa's offensive line needs some reinforcements as seniors dominated in the trenches for the Hawkeyes this season. Depending on if any of Iowa's running backs want to test their luck in the portal, their top five rushers are all under-classmen who will be returning next season.

Two of Iowa's top three receivers, Sam Phillips and Jacob Gill, will be on the move. As seniors, their eligibility has run out, though Iowa is patiently waiting to hear if Kaden Wetjen could return next season.

Defensively, Iowa would love a few portal additions. Leading tackler Karson Sharar is on his way out along with plenty of other players including Xavier Nwankpa, Jaden Harrell, TJ Hall, Aaron Graves, among many others.

