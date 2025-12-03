Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Provides Update On Coaching Future
For the first time since the regular season came to a close, Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz provided an update on his future. It's one some Hawkeyes fans will be thrilled about, but others remain undecided as they're ready for the program to undergo a massive renovation.
Regardless of what the fans think, Ferentz announced he'll be returning as Iowa's football coach for the 2026 season. He signed a lengthy extension not too long ago, but not many 70-year-old's are able to keep up at this pace.
Kirk Ferentz Reason To Stay
To think Iowa was only a few minutes away from making the College Football Playoffs is quite the sentence. Not many would have thought that would be true coming into the season, but fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski did everything in his power to make it happen.
Once again, Iowa's defense was stellar. They will lose quite a few seniors, but National Signing Day was a strong indication they'll be just fine looking forward to the future, one that Ferentz wants to be part of.
Ferentz said that he continues to have his wife Mary's blessing to be Iowa's head coach. Their relationship is as strong as ever, as is his with the Hawkeyes. The 70-year-old feels extremely healthy and never showed signs that he wouldn't return for another season with this Iowa team.
Ferentz' History With The Hawkeyes
27 years ago on December 2, Ferentz was hired as the Hawkeyes head coach. One day after that, he announced he'd be returning for the 2026 season. So many recruits know how well respected he is and how much of an honor it is to play for a coach like Ferentz, which is one of many reasons Iowa's recruiting class continues to skyrocket.
Ferentz may not have a National Championship, or even CFP appearance under his belt, but this Iowa team continues to be one of the most consistent in the nation. They haven't had a losing season since 2012, and Ferentz isn't looking to go back to those days come 2026.
After finishing 8-4, Iowa is patiently awaiting their bowl game destination. He'll have one more chance to wrap up a stellar 2025 campaign, one that is plagued with their four losses that came by a combined 15 points. If Ferentz is able to get this team over the hump and guide them to victory in close games against top tier opponents, the sky truly is the limit for this program.
Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.