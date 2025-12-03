Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Provides Update On Coaching Future

For the first time since the regular season came to a close, Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz provided an update on his future. It's one some Hawkeyes fans will be thrilled about, but others remain undecided as they're ready for the program to undergo a massive renovation.

Regardless of what the fans think, Ferentz announced he'll be returning as Iowa's football coach for the 2026 season. He signed a lengthy extension not too long ago, but not many 70-year-old's are able to keep up at this pace.

Kirk Ferentz Reason To Stay

Kirk Ferentz, 70, confirms he’ll return to coach the Hawkeyes in 2026 (as expected) and added he doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.



Has wife Mary’s blessing to keep going, feels great health wise and this is what he loves to do professionally. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) December 3, 2025

To think Iowa was only a few minutes away from making the College Football Playoffs is quite the sentence. Not many would have thought that would be true coming into the season, but fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski did everything in his power to make it happen.

Once again, Iowa's defense was stellar. They will lose quite a few seniors, but National Signing Day was a strong indication they'll be just fine looking forward to the future, one that Ferentz wants to be part of.

Ferentz said that he continues to have his wife Mary's blessing to be Iowa's head coach. Their relationship is as strong as ever, as is his with the Hawkeyes. The 70-year-old feels extremely healthy and never showed signs that he wouldn't return for another season with this Iowa team.

Ferentz' History With The Hawkeyes

Kirk Ferentz says that he will return as head coach in 2026. Says he feels great physically, has permission from his wife and is totally locked in.



Adds that he doesn’t envision stopping any time soon. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 3, 2025

27 years ago on December 2, Ferentz was hired as the Hawkeyes head coach. One day after that, he announced he'd be returning for the 2026 season. So many recruits know how well respected he is and how much of an honor it is to play for a coach like Ferentz, which is one of many reasons Iowa's recruiting class continues to skyrocket.

Ferentz may not have a National Championship, or even CFP appearance under his belt, but this Iowa team continues to be one of the most consistent in the nation. They haven't had a losing season since 2012, and Ferentz isn't looking to go back to those days come 2026.

After finishing 8-4, Iowa is patiently awaiting their bowl game destination. He'll have one more chance to wrap up a stellar 2025 campaign, one that is plagued with their four losses that came by a combined 15 points. If Ferentz is able to get this team over the hump and guide them to victory in close games against top tier opponents, the sky truly is the limit for this program.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!