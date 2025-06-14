Iowa Hawkeyes Add Intriguing JUCO Wide Receiver in Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes have focused on improving the offense this offseason and just added another potential weapon.
On Thursday, JUCO wide receiver Jackson Naeve announced his decision to commit to Iowa. Naeve will enroll at Iowa this summer as a preferred walk-on. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Naeve could get a fourth year of eligibility depending on the courts decision regarding junior college athletes.
The Iowa City product played his high school ball at Regina before attending Iowa Western Community College last season. Naeve spoke with Hawkeye Report about his latest decision.
"The feeling is amazing," Naeve said. "This is something I've worked my whole life for is an opportunity just like this. I think I just showed them that I am a guy that can be a reliable player and someone who is coachable and willing to do what it takes to help the team win."
Naeve will be available for the Hawkeyes right away during the 2025 season. He attended an Iowa camp recently and impressed the coaching staff enough to earn an offer.
The Hawkeyes have been one of the top defensive teams in the nation but the offensive side of the ball has not caught up. Warren Ruggiero joined the offensive staff as an analyst to work with offensive coordinator Tim Lester.
Iowa also brought in Mark Gronowski this offseason. The FCS Heisman winner was a major get for a team looking to make drastic improvements to the offense right away.