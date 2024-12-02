Iowa's Bowl Game Chances Just Took Massive Hit
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers to conclude their regular season and improve their bowl game status.
Iowa had already clinched a bowl berth, but the win pushed the Hawkeyes to 8-4 and will give them a more prestigious matchup.
But here's the problem: Iowa's chances of actually winning that upcoming contest just took a massive hit.
Why? Because superstar running back Kaleb Johnson just declared for the NFL Draft and has revealed that he will not be playing in the Hawkeyes' bowl game.
Johnson was absolutely brilliant this season, racking up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, leading the Big Ten in both categories. He also averaged a robust 6.4 yards per carry.
The thing is, that was essentially Iowa's entire offseason.
The Hawkeyes have gotten very limited offensive production elsewhere this year. Their quarterback situation has been a mess, their wide receiver room has been less than stellar and they haven't even squeezed a whole lot out of their tight ends, which is strange for "Tight End U."
Even Iowa's defense was not entirely up to snuff in 2024, which created significant problems when the Hawkeyes went up against stiff competition.
Last winter, Iowa was thoroughly embarrassed by the Tennessee Volunteers, 35-0, in the Citrus Bowl.
While the Hawkeyes may not fare that poorly this time around, it's going to be awfully difficult for Iowa to generate offense without Johnson in tow.
Johnson's absence will put extensive pressure on Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson to produce out of the backfield. We'll see if the halfbacks can deliver.