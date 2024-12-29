Iowa Brutally Fails In Critical Area In Transfer Portal
The NCAA's winter transfer portal has come and gone, and the Iowa Hawkeyes only managed to land two commitments: quarterback Hank Brown and defensive lineman Jonah Pace.
Brown was a nice pickup, seeing as how Iowa desperately needs to find an answer under center, and Pace should definitely provide the Hawkeyes with some depth in the trenches, with is much-needed due to the upcoming loss of Yahya Black.
But Iowa failed miserably in one massive area in this portal.
Getting a wide receiver.
The wide receiver position has been one of Iowa's most pressing needs in 2024, and in spite of pursuing multiple options in the portal, the Hawkeyes came up empty-handed.
Is it easier said than done to nab players in the portal? Of course, but that doesn't change the fact that Iowa needed to find an answer and was unable to do so.
The Hawkeyes didn't exactly do all that well with their 2025 recruiting class as far as wide outs are concerned, either.
Jacob Gill led Iowa with 32 catches for 382 yards and a couple of touchdowns this year. That is absolutely no what you want from your leading receiver.
Yes, the Hawkeyes' awful quarterback situation certainly came into play as far as the lack of production from the team's pass-catchers, but it was also abundantly clear that Iowa had a dearth of top-level talent at receiver.
That's why there was sincere hope that the Hawkeyes would be able to land someone, anyone, via the transfer portal to bolster their receiving corps heading into 2025.
Instead, Iowa was dealt a big fat zero in that area.
The Hawkeyes better hope they fare much better in the spring transfer portal in a few months, or else 2025 may look a whole lot like 2024 as far as their aerial attack is concerned.