Iowa Lands Star Transfer DT

The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to make leaps in the transfer portal. Kirk Ferentz and Co. secured their third commitment of the 2026 class on January 5. The program has brought in another defensive piece after losing multiple key defenders last week.

Brice Stevenson, the 6'1", 295-pound Holy Cross defensive tackle, has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, solidifying a critical interior defensive line addition during the transfer portal window. CBS’ Matt Zenitz broke the news via X.

Iowa has landed a commitment from Holy Cross defensive line transfer Brice Stevenson, his agency @thebizofathlete tells me, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



Was a three-year starter at Holy Cross and has 84 career tackles. pic.twitter.com/D8Ui3FzM7U — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

The three-year starter entered the portal following the conclusion of Holy Cross's 2025 season. He will arrive at Iowa City with three years of eligibility remaining, one year plus a redshirt. Stevenson announced his commitment to Iowa following an official visit over the weekend, choosing the Hawkeyes over other Power 4 programs.

The Holy Cross transfer becomes Iowa's second major defensive acquisition in the transfer portal window, joining Villanova safety Anthony Hawkins.

Brice Stevenson’s College Career

Brice Stevenson's tenure at Holy Cross spans three full seasons as a starter, accumulating 84 career tackles and 8 tackles for loss across 31 starts and over 1,300 defensive snaps.

During the 2025 season, his junior campaign, Stevenson appeared in 12 games with 12 starts at defensive tackle, posting 37 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries.

In 2024, Stevenson recorded 30 tackles across seven starts in nine appearances, while his freshman season in 2023 yielded 17 tackles across 11 games and seven starts.

Before joining Holy Cross, Stevenson earned All-State honors and All-Big County recognition at Berkeley Preparatory in Florida, recording 149 tackles (83 solo), 41 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks during his prep career.

Brice Stevenson's Fit at Iowa

Iowa's defensive line sustained catastrophic turnover following the 2025 campaign, losing five starters: elite edge rusher Max Llewellyn, tackle Ethan Hurkett, Aaron Graves, Jeremiah Pittman, and graduate transfer Jonah Pace. This wholesale departure created an interior line void that required immediate portal acquisition.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker's elite defensive scheme, ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense during the 2025 season (16.1 points per game), requires interior linemen capable of occupying gaps while maintaining proper leverage. Stevenson's 295-pound frame and proven tackle production provide the mass and positioning necessary for Parker's downhill, aggressive defensive philosophy.

Iowa's Transfer Portal Acquisitions

Anthony Hawkins

The 6'3", 195-pound coverage specialist recorded 59 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two interceptions during the 2025 season, earning him FCS All-American recognition at just 195 pounds. Hawkins carries three years of eligibility. He chose Iowa over Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Eli Ozick

Eli Ozick, North Dakota State's Fred Mitchell Award finalist kicker, addresses Iowa's special teams void following Rhys Dakin's departure. The 5'11", 191-pound placekicker made 16 of 18 field goals (88.9 percent) during 2025 with a long of 54 yards, while maintaining a 98.3 percent extra point conversion rate.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!