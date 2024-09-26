Iowa Hawkeyes QB Reveals Hilarious Response To Surprising Play
During the second half of the Iowa Hawkeyes' Week 4 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, star running back Kaleb Johnson ran for one of his three touchdowns.
It was just another day at the office for Johnson, who has already racked up nine scores on the season, but on that particularly play, something very interesting happened.
Cade McNamara served as a lead blocker.
It was a rather shocking display for a quarterback, and after the game, McNamara was basking in the glory of actually delivering a block...kind of.
"I touched someone," a smiling McNamara said, via Iowa sports anchor Owen Siebring. "I did lay a block. ... He was already in the end zone, but I did contribute on that play."
It was certainly a gutsy effort from McNamara, a you rarely see a quarterback willing to risk injury by taking on defenders.
It was made even more gutsy (and humorous) thanks to the fact that Johnson clearly didn't need him.
In terms of throwing the football, McNamara struggled against Minnesota, going 11-for-19 with 62 yards. It was just the latest rough effort for the Michigan Wolverines transfer, who has thrown for 588 yards, three touchdowns and a couple of interceptions while completing 62.7 perent of his passes thus far in 2024.
McNamara transferred to Iowa in December 2022 and was expected to be the answer under center for the Hawkeyes, but that has not been the case.
He labored during his Iowa debut last season and ended up tearing his ACL after five games. Unfortunately, things haven't gone much better for McNamara this year.
On the bright side, the Hawkeyes are 3-1.