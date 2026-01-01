Iowa Fans React to Historic ReliaQuest Bowl Win

Having dropped four games to ranked opponents this season, the Iowa Hawkeyes managed to take care of business in the ReliaQuest Bowl. No. 14 Vanderbilt was dominant all year long, but a strong first-half performance from this Hawkeyes team propelled them to victory.

It wasn't a perfect win for the Hawkeyes, but it was about as good as you could've asked against a team that was inches away from making the College Football Playoffs. Head coach Kirk Ferentz and his 27 seniors got to go out on a high note with this 34-27 win.

Hawkeyes fans were able to live through a ranked win for the first time in four years. That's a statistic that doesn't seem real, but Iowa hasn't defeated a ranked opponent since 2021. Safe to say, everyone was thrilled as Iowa ended 2025 with a bang.

Hawkeyes Fans React To Iowa Taking Down Vanderbilt

Iowa finishes the season at 9-4 with no losses by greater than 5 points. Best 4-loss team this year by a comfortable margin and probably would have beaten a good portion of the CFP teams. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2025

"Thanks for everything Mark. Putting the Iowa offense on the map! Time to build on it, got some absolute young studs in the receiver/te room," one fan wrote. Another added, "The SEC just means more … overrated! Way to go Hawkeyes!"

"Own those SEC frauds," someone commented as this individual contributed, "Thank you for humbling pavia."

IOWA BEAT A RANKED TEAM AND THE NO OFFENSE ALLEGATIONS IN THE SAME GAMEEEEE pic.twitter.com/etmcZRZiPo — 𝚃𝙷𝙺 ♚ #FreeJaz (@Tigerhawk_King) December 31, 2025

Other comments flooded in, "Really fun season I must admit." Another added, "WE BEAT A RANKED TEAM

. THANK YOU MARK

. THANK YOU SENIORS

. THANK YOU COACH WOODS

. GO HAWKS!!"

"Happy for Gronowski because this was his best game of the year," this individual commented. That sparked another response, "So they couldn’t beat a ranked big10 team for 4 years but the moment they play one in the SEC they’re able to win?"

This fan added, "Iowa finally beat a ranked team, and they did it with offense," which led to this response, "Just remembered Iowa beat a ranked team today."

Looking Ahead to 2026

Iowa will snaps its losing streak against ranked teams with this win over No. 14 Vanderbilt.



This year’s team has been close so many times against really good teams.



They deserve this one. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 31, 2025

Iowa will be without the majority of their offensive line, they won't have Mark Gronowski, a couple receivers, and a huge number of their defensive playmakers. Even though head coach Kirk Ferentz said they'll be active in the transfer portal, it's never a guarantee that players are going to come to the program.

That said, Iowa could not have ended 2025 any better. For them to not only get a ranked win, but to do so over an SEC school, it speaks volumes. This program is on the rise, and they'll do whatever they can to replenish talent and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoffs.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!