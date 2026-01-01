Iowa Finally Tastes Victory Over Ranked Opponent

It's been four years since the Iowa Hawkeyes tasted victory against a ranked opponent. While this is an end of season bowl game, that doesn't discredit the fact they took down No. 14 Vanderbilt.

The Commodores had long been discussed as a College Football Playoff team. Ultimately, their 10-2 record wasn't enough as they fell to 10-3 against these Hawkeyes.

Iowa finishes the year 9-4 as head coach Kirk Ferentz picked up the 11th bowl win of his storied career. It's yet another nine win season for the longtime head coach who has already stated he plans on returning for the 2026 season.

34-27 was the final as Iowa's offense helped propel them to victory. Hawkeyes fans were thrilled, and that may be an understatement, as their team took down Heisman finalist QB Diego Pavia and soured on Vanderbilt's best season in program history.

Iowa Ends Four-Year Drought

It's hard to believe it's been four long years since Iowa last tasted victory over a ranked opponent. No matter what anyone says about the state of Bowl Games or how this game came to be, this will forever go down in the record book as a ranked win for Iowa.

Not only was it their first bowl win since 2022, but it marks the first time since October 9, 2021, where this fanbase could celebrate a ranked win. Many questioned Iowa's No. 23 ranking going into this game, but they sure managed to prove themselves in Tampa.

Led by quarterback Mark Gronowski, running back Kamari Moulton, and tight end DJ Vonnahme, Iowa put on a show in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Thankfully for them, two of those players will be back next season.

Iowa Ends 2025 Season On A High Note

For the 27 seniors who all participated in this game, Iowa found a way to come out on top. This was one of the most satisfying wins of the season, and for good reason. Everyone knows Iowa could've been a playoff team had they beaten the likes of Indiana, Oregon, or USC, but ultimately they'll live with this stellar bowl win.

No one opted out of this game as even TJ Hall, who had missed a month of action, was able to return without a snap count. Everyone had a key part in this team win as Iowa not only outcoached Vanderbilt, but outplayed them for 60 minutes which many thought would be impossible.

