Iowa QB Speaks Out About Offensive Struggles vs. Ohio State
The Iowa Hawkeyes went into their matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes with the hope of pulling off a massive upset. Unfortunately, that wasn't close to the case when everything was said and done.
Iowa ended up losing the game by a final score of 35-7.
Cade McNamara had yet another poor game. He couldn't move the football and that led to a sputtering offense and a lack of scoring. Ohio State clearly came into the game with the goal of not allowing star running back Kaleb Johnson to beat them.
He ended up completing 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 98 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.
Following the rough offensive outing, McNamara spoke out. He revealed one major thing that led to the blowout loss.
“Momentum is a big thing in football. And once you lose momentum, it's very difficult, especially against a team with a good offense and a good defense like that.”
Head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about the quarterback situation and about potentially making a change. He made it very clear that he's not going to move off of McNamara.
“We evaluate every position week to week. But we’re comfortable. I think Cade’s improving, I really do. It’s kind of funny with the turnovers today, but he seems more comfortable. His timing seems better."
On the season, McNamara has completed 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 686 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He simply hasn't been able to put up good numbers.
That being said, the Hawkeyes have to figure something out. Ferentz thinking that McNamara is improving has not shown up on the field. If it continues, a move needs to be seriously considered.
Sticking with how things have gone so far this season isn't going to work. They need a legitimate passing game and they aren't getting it.
Hopefully, McNamara can bounce back with a strong performance this week at home against the Washington Huskies.