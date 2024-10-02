Iowa Could Get Major Boost for Ohio State Game
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to pull off a massive upset this weekend. They will be facing off against the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes with a huge opportunity ahead of them.
If they can find a way to pull off the upset, they would immediately be viewed as a potential contender to get into the College Football Playoff.
Having that kind of a statement win on their schedule would give them a fighting chance. Unfortunately, they're going up against an elite team on both sides of the football.
That being said, Iowa could be getting a massive boost for this week's showdown.
Ferentz recently spoke out and offered a major injury update about wide receiver Seth Anderson and running back Leshon Williams.
“Yeah, they both came back at the end of last week. I think they were both on the field full speed. Yeah, it’s good. We’re probably about as healthy as I can remember ever. Yeah, we had a record short medical meeting. Every Monday night we’d meet medically, myself, Ray and the medical staff, and happy to say it was short and quick. That’s good. Our body weights are good. We’re doing pretty well that way."
Williams could be a major key to help take some pressure off of star running back Kaleb Johnson. If he can come in behind Johnson and play some snaps here and there, he could help keep the starter fresh.
Anderson, on the other hand, could be a nice addition for the passing game. Cade McNamara has struggled so far this season, but adding another weapon could help. In his first season with the team last year, Anderson caught 11 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.
Heading into this game, the Hawkeyes will need as many talented players and fresh bodies as they can get. Playing against Ohio State will be a very grueling 60 minutes of game time.
Iowa will need to rotate position players in and out in order to keep them playing at their best. Both of these players could end up playing key roles for the Hawkeyes this weekend.
Hopefully, Iowa will be able to come out swinging and start fast. If they can get out to a quick start, they might just give themselves a chance to come through with a massive win in Columbus.