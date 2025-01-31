Iowa Hawkeyes Fans Will Be Fired Up Over This Take

Inside The Hawkeyes

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off of a disappointing 2024 campaign in which they went 8-5 and lost another bowl game in demoralizing fashion.

As a result, Iowa fans are understandably frustrated, and some of them have had enough with head coach Kirk Ferentz.

But there may be reason for optimism moving forward.

Scott Dochterman and Antonio Morales of The Athletic has listed the Hawkeyes among a group of Big Ten teams that will be risers in 2025, citing their transfer portal addition of quarterback Mark Gronowski as a potential landmark move for the team.

"The Hawkeyes’ defense has carried the program for nearly a decade while inconsistent quarterback play has kept them from truly competing for a Big Ten title," Dochterman and Morales wrote. "That formula has changed this offseason with the signing of South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski, who was the Football Championship Subdivision’s Walter Payton Award winner in 2023. With two FCS titles on his resume, Gronowski has thrown 10,309 yards and 93 touchdowns while rushing for 1,767 yards and 37 scores in his career. He instantly upgrades Iowa’s offense."

Dochterman and Morales also went on to note that Iowa really didn't lose anyone of notice to the transfer portal. That being said, some very key Hawkeyes players are departing for the NFL, such as running back Kaleb Johnson and linebacker Jay Higgins.

It doesn't help that Iowa plays in one of the most loaded conferences in the country. It's tough for the Hawkeyes to compete with upper echelon schools like Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State when it comes to recruiting, so they have to be very resourceful in order to make some noise moving forward.

We'll see if 2025 could be a fruitful year for the Hawkeyes.

