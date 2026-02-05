Cooper DeJean Explains Why Iowa is Special

Iowa Hawkeyes fans haven't forgotten about Cooper DeJean and what the Philadelphia Eagles star did during his time with this program.

On the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show, DeJean fielded a question as to how Iowa prepared him for the next level.

Clearly, he had no issue adjusting as he won a Super Bowl in his first season. The 22-year-old is coming off another stellar season as he was one of five former Hawkeyes to play in the Pro Bowl.

While the Pro Bowl doesn't mean as much as it used to, it's what DeJean had to say about the Hawkeyes that meant the most. He's still extremely young and developing at the next level, but what he said about longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes organization as a whole speaks volumes.

Cooper DeJean Heavily Praises Iowa

"Iowa is run like an NFL organization..



I wouldn't be the football player that I am today without the University of Iowa" ~ @cooperdejean #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9cBZXVwOin — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2026

"I think it's run like an NFL organization," DeJean said. "The way coach Ferentz coaches and the things he teaches us about football and about life. I think it's good, it turns you into a man going through that program. You don't see it a lot nowadays because everyone's leaving for different schools when they're not playing."

DeJean added, "I wouldn't be the football player that I am today without going to the University of Iowa. It was a dream of mine as a little kid to play at that school. I think Coach Ferentz and Coach Parker are two of the best to do it."

The 2024 No. 40 overall pick had a pair of productive years in 2022-23 that guided him to the NFL. With seven interceptions in college to go along with 120 total tackles, DeJean had nothing but postiive things to say about HC Ferentz of defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

Iowa Needs Future Recruits to Listen to DeJean

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean before action against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When it comes down to a four or five-star recruits decision as to where they want to go and play, Iowa needs to show them this video. DeJean's response is as real as it gets and he's years out from his time with the Hawkeyes so he didn't owe anyone anything with this response. His authenticity speaks volumes and it's clear just how much his time on the Hawkeyes meant to him.

DeJean is one of many players these past few years that have had instant success in the NFL. Any team can get lucky with one player doing that, but time and time again it's the Hawkeyes that produce the NFL's most successful and highly sought after players.

