Super Bowl LX: Best Moments From Seahawks on Opening Night

It’s officially Super Bowl week, and the festivities kicked off Monday evening with Super Bowl LX Opening Night at the San Jose Convention Center.

Both teams were available to the media, with players and coaches fielding a wide variety of questions both related to the game and not. As is always the case with the first media availability of the Super Bowl, there were some hilarious moments, some serious moments, and everything in between.

Let’s take a look at some of the best moments from the Seahawks’s side of things.

Sam Darnold is presented with a ham hat. Literally.

The Seahawks quarterback was a bit bewildered, but still extremely grateful, to receive a giant piece of ham-themed headwear from Guillermo Rodriguez, who famously attends the Super Bowl media sessions as a representative of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Darnold tried it on and the crowd around him began chanting, “Ham for Sam,” though the quarterback quickly nipped that in the bud.

So, yeah. That happened.

Guillermo got #Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to wear a ham hat, then had the crowd cheering “Ham for Sam!” afterward. 😭 pic.twitter.com/USNFS8VkVW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 3, 2026

Sam Darnold speaks highly of Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

With Kubiak off to take over as head coach of the Raiders, Darnold offered some high praise of Seattle’s highly-regarded offensive coordinator, with whom he also worked alongside on the 49ers in 2023.

“He wakes up at insane hours," Darnold said. "He gets to the facility at 4–4:30 in the morning, and he’s there later than anyone. He’s a grinder. He loves football. And he’s very honest and forthcoming with his players, which myself and a lot of the guys really appreciate.”

It’s clear to see why the Raiders were so impressed with Kubiak, based on the way his players' view him. Darnold has nothing but respect for his offensive coordinator, and nodded at his unparalleled work ethic as one of the main reasons for his admiration.

Mike Macdonald, Darnold explains what they would do from 2nd-and-goal on the 1-yard line

Will Compton from Bussin’ With the Boys asked Macdonald about a situation that’s all too familiar for Seahawks fans; “2nd-and-goal one the 1-yard line with 26 seconds left to go, down by four points, are you going to run the ball or throw it?”

Macdonald had a perfect response, asking if “Beast Mode” was in the backfield, referring to legendary running back Marshawn Lynch.

The boys are asking the question everyone is wondering. Will the Seahawks run the ball on the goal line in the 4th quarter?



IF BEASTMODE IS BACK THERE ABSOLUTELY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wK0Vucibm1 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 3, 2026

That same question was later asked to Darnold, who had a rather interesting response to it.

“No timeouts? I know that’s a sore subject for a lot of people, but uhh, we’ll say pass. No timeouts, you don’t want to get stuffed. Maybe you run it and you get on the ball and throw it if you don’t make it, but it’s tough to get those big guys back up after being down there on the 1-yard line, and getting back on the line of scrimmage. 30 seconds left on the 1-yard line that’s a great question, as a quarterback I’ve got to say pass though,” Darnold said.

How would Sam Darnold handle the same situation the Seahawks found themselves in the last time they played the Patriots in the Super Bowl? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/l0V6YocDOr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2026

Jaxon Smith-Njigba reveals what NFL player he’d most like to dunk on

Smith-Njigba was fined earlier this season for “dunking” the ball over the goal post after a touchdown, and accidentally putting a referee on a poster in the process. At media day, Smith-Njigba was asked what NFL player he’d most enjoy the opportunity to dunk on, and he picked Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, having some fun at the expense of his old college teammate.

Do you think JSN could poster CJ Stroud? 🏀😂 pic.twitter.com/5dIE7CjAa7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2026

Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh got in on the media side of the action

For the most part, media members are the ones who operate the cameras during Super Bowl Opening Night, but Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh decided to get in on that side of the action, too. McIntosh was walking around the building with a big camera and capturing some footage on media night, and he seemed to be having a grand time of it, too.

Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh has acquired a camera and is shooting his own media night footage pic.twitter.com/DSZXJbxVAE — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 3, 2026

Klint Kubiak discusses his focus amid links to Raiders’ head coaching vacancy

The Seahawks offensive coordinator is reportedly in line to take over as head coach of the Raiders next year. He made clear he’s fully focused on the task at hand for Seattle, saying that it’s been his dream to reach a Super Bowl.

“I'm just focusing on playing this game and coaching this game. Been working my whole life to get to coach in this game, and that's where our focus is,” Kubiak said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

“It was really easy [not to be distracted] because I didn't spend any extra time on it. You get ready for those things in the summer, things that are important to you. Your résumé is always on your film. That’s something my dad always taught me: Better not be sitting in that office thinking about interview questions. Better be thinking about how to win the game, because that's what it comes down to is what the silent tape says.”

