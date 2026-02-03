Micah Parsons Shares Honest Feelings About His Broken Relationship With Jerry Jones

The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons in a surprise move to the Packers last August, and the conversation surrounding the trade hasn’t calmed even after the 2025 season.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones is asked about his thoughts on Parsons pretty often, and he’s continued to reiterate that there’s no “bad blood” between him and his former player, even though the trade reportedly occurred in a more personal way. Parsons and the Cowboys were involved in a long contract dispute before the trade, and Jones seemingly always dismissed questions about the contract. Parsons appeared to want to remain in Dallas, but in the end, Jones and the Cowboys couldn’t cough up the money he wanted. Green Bay did.

This week, Parsons noted that he’s also not mad at Jones, per se, but he’s sad with how some of the conversations and negotiations went down. His relationship with Jones has forever changed because of the trade.

“I just wish some of those things never happened. You know what I mean?” Parsons said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS Cowboys. “I wish that he never brought me into the office and just let the agent speak. And I wish he hadn’t compromised our relationship. I thought me and Jerry had a good relationship up to that point until this offseason, and it’s sad that it went to s--- like that.”

As for where their relationship stands today, Parsons admitted he feels no ill will towards the Dallas owner. Despite his frustrations with how the trade went down, he’s forever grateful for the opportunity to compete for the Cowboys.

“I don’t know about Jerry, but I have no bad blood,” Parsons said. “If I saw Jerry today, I would shake hands with him and say thank you for the opportunity I had to be a Cowboy.

“There’s only two people who know the real truth—me and Jerry Jones. I’m not mad or anything. I went to another historic organization. I got paid a historic amount. So I got really nothing to be mad about in this world.”

We may never know the full story of what went down in those trade negotiations last summer, but people shouldn’t wonder if Parsons hates Jones for what happened— it’s clear the pass rusher has reflected and digested what went down with the owner. He’s moved on and holds no bad feelings.

