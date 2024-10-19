Iowa Great George Kittle Tells Hilarious Story About 49ers, NFL Debut
George Kittle is one of the best players that Iowa Hawkeyes football has turned out. He is currently a star tight end for the San Francisco 49ers and one of the best at his position in the NFL.
He also happens to have one of the best personalities in the entire NFL as well.
Recently, Kittle spoke out and shared a hilarious story about his debut in the league. In that debut, he was forced to meet face-to-face with Hall of Fame pass-rusher Julius Peppers.
Here's what Kittle had to say about the encounter so early in his career.
"First game of my career, I had one-on-one pass-pro, Julius Peppers. Against the Carolina Panthers," Kittle explained. "I blocked him, but he didn't try very hard, I will say. He lined up across from me, and I was like 'you're kidding me.' And he had the all-black visor with the crazy face mask and I was like, 'I'm gonna die.' And then he thought it was a run play, it was a pass play. Blocked him. I was like 'yeah, that was one of the coolest moments of my life.'"
Going up against an elite superstar like Peppers would absolutely be an intimidating experience. Peppers also had a rather daunting physical presence on the field.
Kittle has gone on to have an impressive career with the 49ers. He is hoping to finally win a Super Bowl ring this year with the team.
Throughout his 103-game NFL career thus far, Kittle has racked up 488 receptions for 6,557 yards and 42 touchdowns. Just like they did in college, Iowa fans have been rooting him on from afar.
During his career with the Hawkeyes, Kittle caught 48 passes for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers did not match the kind of success that he has had at the professional level.
Iowa fans have had a lot of entertainment listening and watching Kittle since he left school. He is always saying something funny and bringing a lot of positivity when he speaks.
All of that being said, Kittle will continue looking to make a major impact for San Francsico as they look to make a Super Bowl run. After coming up short in the big game last year, they will do their best to take one more step.