Iowa Hawkeyes Get Creative in NIL Wild West with New Partnership

In the world of college athletics, the rules are constantly changing. All you can do is play by the rules laid out in front of you, and sometimes, that means getting a little bit creative and playing near the edge of the sandbox.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are following the lead of college athletics, embracing the Wild West that is the world of NIL with a new and creative partnership that will see money come back into the athletic programs.



And if you have been to Iowa City, it is coming in an industry that sees no shortage of success.



Iowa is venturing into the world of beer and breweries in its latest partnership with local hotspot Big Grove Brewery.

Iowa and Big Grove Brewing partner in the NIL world

Big Grove Brewery is an Iowa City specialty. Located just on the outskirts of the University of Iowa Campus, it sits just a 1.8-mile walk from Kinnick Stadium, which explains its popularity on game day.



Having been to Big Grove a couple of times on my trips to Iowa City, the beer is a hit. They do it the right way, making this partnership set up for success.



The new partnership comes by way of Big Grove Brewery releasing its newest beer, "Tigerhawk."

Big News From Big Grove Brewery: They have released the “TIGERHAWK”



A portion of the proceeds from every pour, can and case sold will go directly toward Hawkeye Athletics. pic.twitter.com/D2I33SRHto — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) June 8, 2026

The beer, which can be seen on Big Grove's website, comes in a yellow can with Iowa's famous logo stamped right across the middle of the can, making it unmistakable to Hawkeye fans.



The partnership is set up so that each time the beer is ordered in a restaurant, sold in a can, or sold in a case to take to a tailgate, money will funnel back to Iowa's athletic programs.

The move makes too much sense for Iowa to pass up

If there is one thing the Iowa Hawkeyes do well, regardless of what the football record in the fall may be, it is pack Kinnick Stadium and fill the tailgate lots hours before kickoff.



The sheer identifiability of this can, plus the financial side of it, has this beer set up to be at every tailgate in Iowa City.

It's also a no-brainer for restaurants to bring in. It's the beer of the Iowa Hawkeyes; they can promote it, and it draws in more customers.



The move is creative for the Iowa Hawkeyes to continue to boost their NIL funding, Big Grove to promote itself, and the whole of Iowa City to get behind.