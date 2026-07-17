College football season begins next month, and the anticipation is palpable for teams across the country. The Iowa Hawkeyes start the year against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Labor Day weekend to get the 2026 campaign underway.

ESPN Predicts Every Iowa Game For the 2026 Football Season

Every team believes this is the year they are going to crack the code and make a run to the College Football Playoff, especially Iowa, given how close the Hawkeyes have been in recent seasons. Do the numbers agree, though?



After releasing the 2026 opening rendition of the FPI (Football Power Index), ESPN predicted each game on the Hawkeyes' schedule, and here is what it says for Iowa's 2026 slate.

Iowa vs Northern Illinois, September 5

ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances of Victory:



Iowa 96.6%, Northern Illinois 3.4%



This is a game Iowa should be able to run the ball, play defense, and ease the quarterback into. A slow start would not be surprising in the least, but Iowa should pull away as things wear on.



Predicted Record: 1-0

Iowa vs Iowa State, September 12

Iowa’s Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball against Iowa State during the CyHawk game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa 84%, Iowa State 16%



This game is usually much closer, but the turnover and new head coach for Iowa State leave a lot of question marks. On paper, this should be a game Iowa picks up with less stress than previous Cy-Hawk meetings.



Predicted Record: 2-0

Iowa vs Northern Iowa, September 19

Iowa 98.6%, Northern Iowa 1.4%



Iowa's final tune-up before Big Ten play begins, this one should be wrapped up in the first half.



Predicted Record: 3-0

Iowa at Michigan, September 27

Iowa 28.2%, Michigan 71.8%



Welcome to Big Ten play, Iowa. A road trip to the Big House is waiting. The numbers don't like Iowa much here, which presents a huge early-season test.



Predicted Record: 3-1

Iowa vs Ohio State, October 3

Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a one-handed touchdown catch against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Iowa 12.4%, Ohio State 87.6%



This is the chance to make some national noise. A true title contender coming to Kinnick is all Iowa can ask for. Pulling off the upset against the Buckeyes is much easier said than done, though.



Predicted Record: 3-2

Iowa at Washington, October 9

Iowa 41.3%, Washington 58.7%



This is a dicey game. Michigan and Ohio State, followed by a short-week trip out to Washington. We are going to find out a lot about Iowa in this game.



Predicted Record: 3-3

Iowa at Minnesota, October 24

Iowa 72.7%, Minnesota 27.3%



Iowa has owned the Floyd of Rosedale, so why would things change now? It is on the road, which makes things tougher, but that hasn't hurt Iowa in recent years.



Predicted Record: 4-3

Iowa vs Wisconsin, October 31

Iowa 72.2%, Wisconsin 27.8%



Is Luke Fickell going to be around for this one? Halloween in Kinnick Stadium should lead to Iowa's continued success in this rivalry.



Predicted Record: 5-3

Iowa at Northwestern, November 7

Iowa 70.8%, Northwestern 29.2%



Northwestern will be in the brand-new stadium, which eliminates some of the cold, dreary, gray skies in Evanston, but that doesn't change the fact that Iowa probably wins ugly here.





Predicted Record: 6-3

Iowa vs Purdue, November 14

Iowa 84.3%, Purdue 15.7%



The SEC moved away from late-season cupcakes, but that doesn't mean Iowa can't have a gift-wrapped win in November.



Predicted Record: 7-3

Iowa at Illinois, November 21

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, right, and Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shake hands before the kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Iowa 56.9%, Illinois 43.1%



This is going to be physical. Illinois wants to play like Iowa. Fortunately, the Hawkeyes might have the defense to make this thing a rock fight on the road.



Predicted Record: 9-3

Iowa vs Nebraska, November 27

Iowa 61.6%, Nebraska 38.4%



This rivalry has been extremely one-sided over the last few years, and the numbers don't indicate things will change in 2026, as Iowa takes care of business once again.



Predicted Record: 9-3