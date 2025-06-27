Iowa Hawkeyes Get Positive Recruiting News on 2027 Tight End Target
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a long history of developing talent at the tight end position.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz is hoping the next wave is on the way and just received positive news about one major target.
On Thursday, 2027 tight end Luke Brewer narrowed his final list down to 12 teams and it included the Hawkeyes.
Brewer, who is a four-star prospect from the state of Iowa, is currently ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the state, the No. 17 tight end, and No. 263 overall prospect according to 247Sports' Composite.
Brewer has yet to take an official visit to Iowa City but has taken many unofficial. His list of schools includes Missouri, Iowa State, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Miami, Notre Dame, Florida, and Texas A&M.
The Hawkeyes have developed many elite tight ends at the NFL level. This includes George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson. Detroit Lions' tight end Sam LaPorta became the latest standout, catching 17 touchdowns in his first two years in the NFL.
Ferentz and the Hawkeyes remain in on some of the top players in the nation. At 69 years old, Ferentz continues to be one of the top coaches in the Big Ten. He recently spoke on his future and what it looks like on the sideline.
“Nobody can predict the future that way, but I guess I would say the odds are better (for) me being here in five years now than they were in ’99 or 2000. I’m not trying to put a timeframe on this because nobody can answer that question,” Ferentz said. “I don’t know what it feels like to be 73 or 72 or 74. I know what I feel right now, and I feel pretty good. I feel like this is what I still enjoy doing. I enjoy the people I’m with every day.”