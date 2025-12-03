Iowa Signing Day Tracker: 2026 Early Signees

Follow along as the Iowa Hawkeyes build their 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Name Position Height/Weight High School Hometown Star Rating(247/Rival/ESPN) Status Carson Nielsen OT 6'7"/275 Waterloo West High School Waterloo, IA 4/4/4 Early Signee Hudson Parliament IOL 6'4"/320 Brandon Valley High School Brandon, SD 3/4/3 Early Signee Gene Riordan IOL 6'4"/285 Hinsdale Central High School Hinsdale, IL 4/4/3 Early Signee Luke Brewer TE 6'5"/225 Norwalk High School Norwalk, IA 3/3/3 Early Signee Marcello Vitti CB/CASH 6'0"/190 Divine Child High School Detroit, MI 4/3/3 Early Enrollee Colin Whitters OL 6'4"/300 Iowa City West High School Iowa City, IA 3/3/3 Early Signee Brody Schaffer WR 6'1"/190 Winneconne High School Winneconne, WI 3/3/3 Early Signee Darion Jones CB 6'1"/170 Omaha North High School Omaha, NE 4/3/3 Early Signee Ronnie Hill CB 6'1"/183 Sterling Heights High School Sterling Heights, MI 3/3/3 Early Signee Eli Robbins WR 6'0"/190 Norwalk High School Norwalk, IA Not Rated Early Signee Owen Linder OT 6'5"/250 Chanhassen High School Chanhassen, MN 3/3/3 Early Signee

Position-by-Position Breakdown

The Iowa 2026 early signing class bolsters the offensive line and defensive back positions, with a significant focus on developing hybrid defensive roles and skill positions. The offensive line group is deep with multiple early signees, prioritizing size and athleticism to maintain Iowa’s historic strength in trench play.

The defensive backfield features versatile hybrid players, emphasizing speed, scheme adaptability, and coverage versatility. The running back and edge rusher positions haven't received much reinforcements yet, and may be addressed in later signings or through internal development.

Offensive Line (OL, OT, IOL)

The class features big-bodied linemen like Carson Nielsen (6’7”, 275 lbs) and Hudson Parliament (6’4”, 320 lbs), who are set to compete for starting roles. Gene Riordan and Colin Whitters add versatility inside, providing depth. Owen Linder is a developmental prospect to build for the future.

Quarterback (QB)

Tradon Bessinger, a four-star dual-threat QB, is a potential early-impact recruit who fits Iowa’s evolving system under Tim Lester, offering both arm talent and mobility. He is likely to take over Mark Gronowski at the QB mantle.

Wide Receiver (WR) and Tight End (TE)

The group has both experience and potential growth, with Brody Schaffer and Eli Robbins providing immediate depth and versatility at WR. At the same time, Luke Brewer brings size and skill at TE, fulfilling Iowa’s need for reliable pass-catching tight ends who can also block.

Defensive Backfield (CB, CASH)

Iowa's focus was on athleticism and hybrid versatility in the 2026 recruiting class. Players like Marcello Vitti and Darion Jones are expected to compete early for roles in coverage schemes. Ronnie Hill adds physicality and long-term upside.

Top Commitments in the Class and Recruiting Stories

Carson Nielsen (OT) : Top lineman with four-star ratings and offers from multiple Power Five programs.

: Top lineman with four-star ratings and offers from multiple Power Five programs. Tradon Bessinger (QB) : Flipped from Boise State, elevating Iowa’s quarterback recruiting profile with a four-star prospect.

: Flipped from Boise State, elevating Iowa’s quarterback recruiting profile with a four-star prospect. Marcello Vitti (CB/CASH) : Early enrollee known for versatility and playmaking, choosing Iowa over major programs like Michigan.

: Early enrollee known for versatility and playmaking, choosing Iowa over major programs like Michigan. Darion Jones (CB) : Nebraska’s No. 2 prospect choosing Iowa over in-state rival Nebraska.

: Nebraska’s No. 2 prospect choosing Iowa over in-state rival Nebraska. Hudson Parliament (IOL) : Strong South Dakota recruit with high strength, adding size and power to the interior line.

: Strong South Dakota recruit with high strength, adding size and power to the interior line. Jack Janda (DL): Wisconsin flip who adds late class star power on defense.

Projected Impact within Iowa’s Scheme

The class primarily strengthens Iowa’s dominant offensive line and physical, versatile defensive backs. The offensive recruits bring a balance of size, technique, and athleticism necessary to maintain the power-run focus and pro-style offense.

Defensive backs and hybrid players like Vitti fit well with Phil Parker’s complex scheme. Early enrollees include several players who could contribute in 2026, while others may redshirt to develop further.

Eli Robbins, WR – Norwalk High School, IA

Height/Weight: 6'0", 190 lbs

Star Rating: Not Rated (247Sports, Rivals, ESPN), Position Rank: N/A​

Notable Offers: Army, Air Force, North Dakota State​

Strengths: Elite speed (4.44 40-yard dash), versatility as WR/DB.​

System fit: Two-way athlete likely to suit up as a defensive back for Iowa with special teams.

Enrollment status: Signed (Preferred Walk-On)

Luke Brewer, TE – Norwalk High School, IA

Height/Weight: 6'5", 225 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), ★★★ (Rivals), ★★★ (ESPN), Position Rank: No. 20 TE nationally​

Notable Offers: Miami, Tennessee, Iowa State, Notre Dame​

Strengths: Elite athleticism and body control as a pure receiver with a large catch radius.

System fit: Perfect Iowa TEU prototype with receiving skills and blocking frame like Erick All and Sam LaPorta.

Enrollment status: Signed

Darion Jones, CB – Omaha North High School, NE

Height/Weight: 6'1", 170 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), ★★★ (Rivals), ★★★ (ESPN), Position Rank: No. 34 CB nationally

Notable Offers: Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota

Strengths: Rangy corner with elite ball skills, two-way versatility.

System fit: Tall CB fits Phil Parker's modern secondary profile like Terry Locke or Sebastian Castro.

Enrollment status: Signed

Owen Linder, OT – Chanhassen High School, MN

Height/Weight: 6'5", 250 lbs

Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), ★★★ (Rivals), ★★★ (ESPN), Position Rank: Minnesota's 3rd-ranked prospect 2026

Notable Offers: Kansas State, Illinois, Kansas, and Minnesota

Strengths: Long frame with solid athleticism and room to add mass, promising developmental tackle.

System fit: Fits Iowa’s offensive line development model for long-term growth and mobility.

Enrollment status: Signed

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Signing Day Surprises & Late Flips

Jack Janda (DL) flips from Wisconsin: Committed to Wisconsin as a tight end but flipped to Iowa on December 2, 2025 (the day before early signing).

Xavier Stinson (WR) UCLA decommitment: Decommitted from UCLA after wide receivers coach Sean Foster's firing, quickly committed to Iowa.

Impactful Decommitments

Cash Herrera (QB): Early four-star QB commitment decommitted in summer 2025, opening the door for Tradon Bessinger.​

Unfilled Positions & Notable Targets Elsewhere

Running Back (RB): No RBs in early signing class despite need behind current depth. Targeted Iowa prospects, such as Marion's Jirehl Brock, went unaddressed.

Edge/Outside Linebacker: Light on pure EDGE rushers. Kasen Thomas (LB) provides some versatility, but a specialist is missing.

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Iowa's 2026 recruiting class ranks #22 nationally according to 247Sports, #24 on Rivals, and #27 on On3. Within the Big Ten Conference, the Hawkeyes sit at #8, trailing powerhouses like Ohio State (#1), Oregon (#2), Michigan (#5), and Penn State (#6), but ahead of programs like Nebraska, Illinois, and Maryland.

Recruiting Year National Rank (247Sports) Big Ten Rank Average Player Rating Four-Star Recruits Total Signees 2026 #22 #8 88.4 6 18 2025 #32 #10 87.2 3 22 2024 #28 #9 87.8 4 24 2023 #25 #7 88.1 5 23 2022 #19 #6 88.7 7 21

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!