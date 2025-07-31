Iowa Hawkeyes' GM Mentioned Among Top Roster Builders in College Football
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been one of the most consistent programs in the nation under head coach Kirk Ferentz.
As time has gone on, college football has changed. Nowadays, with the emergence of NIL and the transfer portal, it is important to have intelligent minds in the building to keep everything in line.
Iowa has accomplished that goal with general manager and chief of staff Tyler Barnes.
The Iowa alum began his work with the program in 2008. According to CBS Sports, he has turned into one of the top front-office members in the nation.
"Working alongside coach Kirk Ferentz, Barnes has built a strong reputation for recognizing what works for Iowa as a developmental program and knowing the type of players who are going to flourish under Ferentz and defensive coordinator Phil Parker. As one rival GM put it, Barnes has "done a great job of finding the exact guys who fit their program.""- John Talty, CBS Sports
Barnes has a background in accounting as well, which helps when it comes to handling the financial situation around the team. While Barnes does most of his work behind the scenes, its importance does not go unnoticed.
Barnes began working with the team as a student intern. He helped in multiple ways from 2009-12 before departing. Barnes returned to Iowa City in 2016 as the director of recruiting.
As college football expanded and transformed, Barnes' role did the same. He is now tasked with building a roster that can compete in the Big Ten -- and eventually for National Championships.